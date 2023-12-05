Power Book III: Raising Kanan adds new star to cast

STARZ

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has added Aliyah Turner to its ensemble for season 3.

The show follows the younger years of 50 Cent's Power antagonist Kanan Stark, portrayed by Mekai Curtis on Raising Kanan.



In the new season, Turner, best known for her roles in Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., will star as Krystal (via Deadline). Her character has been described as a pompous queen bee from the Bronx who will go to great lengths to get her moment in the limelight.



Cara Howe - STARZ

Related: Power Book 3: Raising Kanan casts Little Fires Everywherestar for season 3

Turner joins the show's previously-announced new cast members Paul Yen (Little Fires Everywhere) as Quân, Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Ishmael 'Snaps' Henry, Erika Woods (Blue Blood) as Stephanie 'Pop' Henry, and Grantham Coleman (The Americans) as Ronnie Mathis.



Raising Kanan returned on December 1 following a shocking season 2 finale, with the Mob coordinating an attack on Raquel (Patina Miller), Marvin (London Brown) and Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Meanwhile, the show has been officially greenlit for another season, with filming currently underway.

Cara Howe / Starz

Related: Raising Kanan star responds to big character death in season 3 premiere

"We're thrilled to continue Kanan Stark's story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in Power," Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said of the renewal.

"We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more."

Power Book III: Raising Kanan airs on Starz in the US and streams on Lionsgate+ in the UK. Season 4 has been confirmed.







You Might Also Like