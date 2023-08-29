Power Book 3: Raising Kanan announces season 3 premiere date

STARZ

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has announced its season 3 premiere date - and it's not too long a wait.

Returning to Starz in the US, season 3 will debut on December 1 with new episodes following weekly on Fridays at midnight. In the UK and Ireland episodes will be made available to stream via Lionsgate+ (via Deadline).

Set in the Southside, New York, in the nineties, Power Book III: Raising Kanan serves as the second Power spin-off show, and the first prequel series in the Power Universe.

The crime drama tells the story of antagonist Kanan Stark's, played by Mekai Curtis, younger years documenting how the teenage Kanan got involved in a life of crime.

Following on from the explosive events of the season 2 finale which left the family in turmoil after a co-ordinated mob attack and a series of betrayals, season 3 will see Kanan grappling with the notions of good and evil.

Season 3 will see a host of new characters introduced including Ishmael 'Snaps' Henry played by The Wire 's Wendell Pierce and Blue Blood actress Erika Woods, who stars as Ishmael's partner and wife, Stephanie 'Pop' Henry.

Joining them for the upcoming season is The Americans star Grantham Coleman who is set to play Unique's older brother, Ronnie Mathis.

Meanwhile, Mekai opened up to Digital Spy about how he dealt with filming some of the darker scenes during filming for season 2 .

"At this point, I kind of do a disassociation thing. I think there have definitely been difficult days – whether it be for, you know, the actual hours that we're putting in, whether it be the actual content or concept of what we're shooting," he explained.

"But by the end of the day, I'm so kind of, like, depleted and I've put my all into the work and what's happening I kind of just like, base out."

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premieres December 1 on Starz in the US and Lionsgate+ in the UK.

