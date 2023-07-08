Power of attorney errors that could lose control of your money – and how to avoid them

Appointing someone you trust to manage your affairs should provide peace of mind – but the process to set up a lasting power of attorney (LPA) can be complicated, and is riddled with things that can trip you up.

From submitting shortened names to using too much Tippex, even small errors could drag out the process – which already takes around 20 weeks – or mean your attorney gets rejected by banks when it’s too late for you to make any changes to the LPA.

In fact, new Freedom of Information data from the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG), obtained by Quilter, the wealth manager, reveals that since 2018 nearly 130,000 LPA applications have been rejected due to mistakes.

Here, Telegraph Money sets out why you might want to set up an LPA, and how to avoid the most common errors.

Why set up a lasting power of attorney?

Despite planning for the future being so important, worrying new findings from Schroders Personal Wealth reveal 71pc of older people (aged 60-plus), do not have an LPA.

Katie Nutting, financial planning director at Schroders Personal Wealth, said: “Anyone could find themselves in a position where they are unable to make decisions about their financial affairs.”

There’s no way of knowing when you might lose capacity, perhaps due to a stroke, mental illness, or because of an accident – so it’s not just relevant for the older generation.

Shona Lowe, financial planning expert at Abrdn, said: “Setting up your power of attorney should feel like taking control, not giving it up. It isn’t something you should put off doing.”

There are two types of LPA: one is for property and financial affairs, and the other is for health and wealth.

As for the so-called “donor”, you can choose anyone you want to be your attorney, such as your spouse, partner, relative or friend. You can nominate different attorneys for each type, or the same for both.

It’s a common misconception that partners will automatically be given the right to make decisions. The reality is, that if you don’t arrange an attorney, a court may appoint a deputy to do this.

Small mistakes will not be overlooked

You’ll need to fill out and submit a set of forms in order to set up an LPA. Any details that are missed on the form could mean you’ll end up waiting for weeks before hearing anything, only to be told that your application has been rejected.

Even small errors can mean your application gets returned.

Daniel Hough, financial planner at wealth manager, Brewin Dolphin, said: “It’s crucial to be as meticulous as possible when filling out the forms to avoid unnecessary delays to proceedings or, worst case, having to go back to square one because your application has been rejected.”

You need to be absolutely sure you have jumped through all the hoops. This is especially important given that even with no mistakes, it’s currently taking up to 20 weeks to register an LPA with the OPG.

Helen Morrissey, from Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “It’s important to get your paperwork checked before submitting it. You need to ensure all information is given and expressed as clearly as possible.”

Having to resubmit forms could add months to your wait.

Common errors to watch out for

Here are some of the most common mistakes that could scupper your LPA submission:

Failing to write legibly

If your form is a bit of a mess by the time you submit it, and there are too many things crossed out, for example, it could be rejected.

Ms Morrissey said: “Filling out the form in pencil can also mean the form gets returned, as can using Tippex – this is because the OPG can’t verify how or why the changes have been made.”

If you make a mistake on your form, cross it out, and get all parties to initial the error.

Incorrect signing order

Making sure the forms are signed in the right order is really important.

Kerry Davey, solicitor at JMP Solicitors, said: “There is a strict order of signing, and if dated incorrectly, the application will be rejected.”

The paperwork must first be signed by the donor, then the “certificate provider” (that’s the person who confirms the donor’s mental capacity).

This must be followed by the attorney, and finally, the person registering the application (either the attorney or the donor).

Missing information

With several pages and sections to fill out, it’s easy to omit a signature or a name, but you must take care to avoid this.

Ms Davey said: “If any of these are missing, the application won’t be valid, and the OPG won’t be able to register it.”

Incorrect witnesses

Another common error is parties using incorrect witnesses.

Rachael Griffin, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, said: “For example, an attorney cannot witness the signature of a donor because there is a conflict of interest in doing so.”

Not providing full names

Problems can also arise if a witness does not provide their full name.

Ms Griffin added: “Parties often submit LPA forms with the witness only giving their initials and surname, and not their full middle name.”

Unworkable LPA requests

A further common issue relates to a donor appointing attorneys to make decisions one way, but then including instructions to make them act differently.

Ms Griffin said: “For example, if you have three attorneys, and the LPA says they should act ‘jointly and severally’ – meaning they have equal power to act – you cannot then include an instruction requiring decisions to be made by ‘majority vote.’”

Errors can cause later issues

When filling out the paperwork, it’s really important to double check all spellings.

Even if the LPA is granted by the OPG, your attorney might run into trouble further down the road when they’re acting on your behalf if the documents haven’t been filled out correctly.

Ms Morrissey said: “If the names on the documents don’t match the donor’s ID, it is likely the banks will reject the attorney. The same could happen with any type of discrepancies in the documentation, such as a missing middle name.”

This is why you need to check – and check again – before submitting your application. If the bank refuses the attorney access to the donor’s funds once they have lost mental capacity, this could cause real financial problems.

Power of attorney VS deputy

Can you change your mind once an LPA is in place?

If you decide you no longer wish to have the LPA once it’s been registered, you are within your rights to revoke it. You do not need your attorney’s consent to do so, but you must have the mental capacity to make this decision.

Ms Davey said: “You can revoke it by sending a formal application to the OPG. The same applies if you want to remove an attorney you no longer wish to act for you.”

Note, however, you cannot add another attorney in their place. If you want to nominate someone else then you’ll need to make a completely new LPA.

What happens if your attorney dies when you’ve lost mental capacity?

If you only name one attorney, and they pass away after you lose mental capacity, you will be left with no one able to act for you.

In this situation, the Court of Protection may have to appoint someone else. This can be time-consuming, plus there’s a risk that person may not have been your preferred choice to act on your behalf.

Ms Davey said: “This is why we recommend having at least two attorneys. That way, if one dies, or is unable to act for you, there is a replacement already registered.”

However, if you have opted for attorneys to “act jointly” – meaning they must agree unanimously on every decision – they will all be unable to act if one dies.

The alternative is opting for them to act “jointly and severally”. This allows attorneys to make decisions on their own, or together – which can be a lot more practical.

What if there are concerns about an attorney?

When someone signs up to be an attorney, they are agreeing to always act in your best interests.

Sadly, this is not always the reality, and there are occasions where attorneys misuse their power. Such cases can be especially prevalent during times when finances are stretched.

The OPG is the body responsible for taking action if there are concerns about an attorney. It will check for potential fraud or exploitation, such as abusive carers obtaining control over an elderly person’s finances.

Mr Hough said: “If you suspect someone is abusing their position, you can contact the OPG, which may advise you to apply to the Court of Protection. The Court has powers, such as ordering the LPA to be revoked.”

The best way to try and avoid such a situation arising is by nominating family, friends or a professional person you trust implicitly.

Ms Griffin said: “Take care to choose someone who has your best interests at heart. Also bear in mind that appointing more than one attorney can also help provide checks and balances.”

