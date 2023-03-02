Power Americas Resource to Attend and Showcase Twin Infra at Autodesk Conference

Power Americas Resource Group Ltd.
·4 min read

MIRAMAR, FL, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. (OTC: PARG) (the “Company” or “PARG”), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company commercializing its Digital Twin technology “Twin Infra” for the international construction industry, is pleased to announce that the Company will attend the Autodesk One Team conference (the “Conference”) in Nashville, TN from March 6-9, 2023 where the Company will be showcasing a preview of its Twin Infra technology.

The Company’s Chairman & CFO, Ramasamy Balasubramanian, as well as the Company’s CTO, Kirubakaran Candasamy, will be attending the Conference on behalf of the Company. Recently, the Company has been showcasing a “sneak peek” of its software’s efficacy to its potential enterprise customers and partners, which is built on the industry leading PDM solution from Autodesk.  The Company anticipates showcasing this same “sneak peek” into its technology during the Conference.

“We are elated to have what will in essence be a soft grand opening at Autodesk to an absolutely ideal demographic of large-scale customers and industry influencers who could hasten early adoption of our technology,” stated Mark Croskery, Chief Executive Officer, Power Americas Resource Group. “Our ability to set meetings based on the product’s massive potential is already an affirmation of what we believe we can do.”

“Now, we hope that the in-person demonstrations are catalytic to future sales and case studies which our own sales teams can leverage in the marketplace,” added Croskery.

ABOUT US:

Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. (PARG) is the owner of various proprietary assets and intellectual property collectively known as "Twin Infra". Twin Infra is a complete IT -- SaaS solution for the Construction/Infrastructure industry based on the concept of "Digital Twin". A Digital Twin is a virtual representation of an object or system that spans its lifecycle from concept to retirement. It is manifested as an Analytical/Digital or 3D Model and is updated from real time-data captured by people or Systems, that is fed by people, systems, equipment, or sensors to help in streamlining, decision making and optimization of the construction, management, or maintenance processes. The Twin Infra module is an integrated SaaS based cloud platform to manage data models, people, process, and assets throughout the lifecycle of a construction project. The Twin Infra module has project management, process management, design data management and predictive analytic features to anticipate and forecast in all the stages of Construction/Infra from Design to Handover and maintenance. It works on public, private, and virtual cloud infrastructure and uses Artificial Intelligence for operational insights and efficiency.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact Information:

Principal Executive Offices:
3350 SW 148th Avenue
Suite 203
Miramar, FL 33027
(888) 507-4751
www.poweramericas.net
info@poweramericas.net

Investor Relations & Financial Media
Integrity Media Inc.
team@integritymedia.com
Toll Free: (888) 216-3595
www.IntegrityMedia.com



