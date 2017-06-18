Powell sorry for Louisville fallout, says ordeal 'worth it'

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2009, file photo Louisville coach Rick Pitino, left, talks with guard Andre McGee during the first half of an NCAA college men's basketball game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. A grand jury declined to indict an escort and former Louisville men's basketball staffer in a sex scandal that engulfed the program. The Jefferson County grand jury decided Thursday, May 25, 2017, there wasn't enough evidence for charges of prostitution and unlawful transactions with a minor against Katina Powell and Andre McGee. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Katina Powell says she is ''so sorry'' about the fallout of the sex scandal that resulted in sanctions against Louisville's basketball program, but adds that her experience was ''worth surviving.''

In her 2015 book, ''Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen,'' Powell alleged that former Cardinals staffer Andre McGee hired her and other dancers to strip and have sex with recruits and players. Several investigations followed, including one by the NCAA that resulted in Thursday's decision to suspend coach Rick Pitino and levy other penalties against Louisville. The NCAA described the activities as ''repugnant.''

Powell reiterated that money was her sole motivation for writing the book during a nearly hour-long Facebook Live interview on Saturday with comedian Jason English that was later removed. She says everything ''was very well worth it.''