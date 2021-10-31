Powell, Lauther power Roughriders into playoff spot with win over Alouettes

MONTREAL — The Saskatchewan Roughriders secured their playoff spot with a 19-14 victory over the Montreal Alouettes Saturday night under the pouring rain.

William Powell rushed in Saskatchewan’s only touchdown of the game and kicker Brett Lauther converted four field goals.

Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo didn't throw a touchdown pass, going 14 of 25 passing for 158 yards.

Alouettes quarterback Matthew Shiltz had his toughest game since becoming Montreal’s starter. Shiltz failed to throw a touchdown pass in three quarters, racking up 106 yards and one interception.

Filling in for Shiltz in the fourth, Trevor Harris threw for 123 yards and earned his first touchdown pass as an Alouette late in the quarter.

Montreal kicker David Cote scored the first points of the game. His 36-yard attempt went through the uprights to give the Alouettes a 3-0 lead in the first half.

The Riders gained momentum late in the half following an interception by Loucheiz Purifoy deep in their end. The Riders drove 56 yards, fishing with a three-yard rush by Powell for the score to lead 7-3 at halftime.

Montreal managed to stop Fajardo in the red zone early in the second half. Lauther notched a 21-yard field goal, upping the score to 10-3.

Montreal turned the ball over on downs inside their own 29-yard line. Fajardo was unable to make the Alouettes pay. Lauther’s second field goal gave the Riders their first double-digit lead of the night.

Head coach Khari Jones brought in Harris for the last play of the third quarter. His first drive ended with a 45-yard Cote field goal, bridging the gap back to a one-possession game.

Saskatchewan regained their double-digit lead with a second Lauther field goal in the fourth quarter.

Harris threw the game’s first touchdown pass with 1:26 to go in the fourth quarter. Harris found Eugene Lewis with a four-yard pass tightening the score to 16-14.

Following the onside kick, Lauther converted his fourth field goal making it a 19-14 game and sealing the win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press