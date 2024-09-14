Powell hails injury-hit Bulls after Guildford City win

Elliot Powell led Jersey to island Games gold in 2023 before taking over Jersey Bulls in the summer [Lauren Trachy]

Jersey Bulls manager Elliot Powell praised his injury-hit side as they beat Guildford City 1-0 in Combined Counties Premier South.

Karl Hinds was on hand to scramble home Lorne Bickley's flick on 12 minutes into the second half as the striker scored for the second successive game since returning to the Bulls under Powell.

Powell, who took over from Gary Freeman in the summer, has still to lose a game as Bulls boss having won four and drawn three of his seven games in charge.

The win - with eight players missing - moves the islanders up to fourth place in the table, nine points off leaders Redhill who have won all of their eight league games this season.

"We have struggled with injuries," Powell told BBC Radio Jersey.

"But we've defended brilliantly as a team and Hindsy's popped up right place, right time to scramble over the line and get the three points.

"They're probably the best side we've played so that was what makes it such a pleasing result.

"Despite the adversity that we've faced with the injuries we've come out on top, and it's a testament to the group and testament to their character as well that they've done that and used it as motivation rather than as an excuse."

