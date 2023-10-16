Powassan food bank prevails despite tough times created by rising food prices

Rising food prices have made life difficult for many food banks across Canada and the Powassan and District Food Bank is no different.

However, the organization's treasurer, John Thomson, says thanks to the incredible generosity of members of the community, businesses and volunteers, the food bank has been able to consistently provide for local residents in need.

But Thomson adds the last two years haven't been easy because the food bank has seen its client list grow substantially in an environment where food prices have increased dramatically.

Food bank co-ordinator Diane Cole told the Nugget that prior to the huge spike in food prices, the number of clients the agency served each month was in the 40s.

But Thomson did some number crunching over the last six months and he found a disturbing trend. The second quarter for 2023 covering April, May and June saw the food bank serve 94, 90 and 87 clients respectively and those are adults and children. The situation worsened in the third quarter with 96 people visiting the food bank in July, a further 100 showed up during August and in September the agency provided food to 120 people.

“We haven't maxed out,” Cole said. “I think it's going to get a lot worse”.

Cole says in the past there have been some people who, despite needing a helping hand, would not go to the food bank because of their pride.

But inflation has changed that.

“I believe people are slowly learning to swallow their pride and realize they need help and that's what we're here for,” Cole said. “If they need us, we are here. We are a no judgement zone and welcome everyone”.

Cole says the number of seniors who come to the food bank looking for food has also increased this year.

“It was six and now it's 18”, she said.

However Cole is quick to point out the increase is not a result of more local residents over the age of 65 needing food. Rather a relatively new development in Powassan is the arrival of more people over 65 who Cole says could be classified as homeless but do receive shelter.

“They find it hard to make ends meet and come to the food bank”, she said.

Despite the challenges, both Cole and Thomson strongly believe the local food bank can navigate through the strong head wind. The optimism comes despite the food bank facing a financial challenge.

Thomson said it used to be that on a monthly basis the food bank usually had a surplus cash balance and only in two or three months of the year would it ever experience a deficit.

“But out of the last 12 months, 10 have been deficit months,” Thomson said.

He says normally this would be very worrisome, however very soon the community will be in Christmas mode and it's a time of the year when numerous residents make many financial and food contributions to the food bank.

This includes students. Just before Christmas, the students at Mapleridge Public School are expected to again engage in a food drive that culminates in a human food chain from the school to the food bank while their counterparts at St. Gregory Catholic Elementary School are also expected to again undertake a food and toy drive for the food bank.

Cole says the students from both schools are able to amass so much food during the Christmas season that their combined effort takes it through some lean months at the beginning of each year.

Additionally this past October 2nd, the food bank benefitted from a very successful food drive carried out by the local firefighters and Scotiabank employees which Cole says should carry it for a little while.

And then there is Amanda Chayer, the food bank volunteer who does all the shopping.

Cole and Thomson say Chayer is very diligent and plans her shopping watching for all those specials which stretches the food bank's budget for groceries.

Donations to the food bank are tax deductible. But Thomson notes there have been many instances where people make donations of $100, $200 and $250 and attach a note “saying they don't want a receipt or don't want to be recognized in any way for their contribution”.

He says people in this group make this donation knowing full well they can get a portion of their contribution back in their annual income taxes but choose not to.

Cole says the area is now in harvest mode and it's another period that benefits the food bank.

She says there are residents with vegetable gardens who donate some of their home-grown goods to the food bank as well as farmers who provide the agency with fresh food. She notes one business that's been very giving is Schlosser Farm of Trout Creek which recently showed up with a large abundance of corn.

Both Cole and Thomson say it's these kinds of acts that demonstrate the local population's generosity and why despite tough times the Powassan and District Food Bank will be able to continue to provide for community members.

All the members of the food bank are unpaid volunteers and it serves Powassan, Trout Creek and Chisholm.

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, funded through the federal government.

Rocco Frangione, Local Journalism Initiative, The North Bay Nugget