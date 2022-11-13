Pow! Why female writers are a top draw in the world of comics

David Barnett
·5 min read

Growing up on a farm in rural Oregon, Gail Simone was a voracious reader as a child, and when her mum used to drag her along to garage sales, she would buy up all the second-hand books she could find.

“One day I found a stack of comics, and the top one had Wonder Woman on the cover … I was just hooked,” says Simone. “I read the story like it was water in the desert, and then I get to the last page and it says: ‘To be continued next issue.’”

Simone, 48, says of reading that Wonder Woman comic: “In a funny way, I’m always looking for the rest of that story.” And she did that by writing her own.

Fast forward two decades, Simone is now the critically acclaimed writer of titles for DC comics and others, including the fan favourite Batgirl, Birds of Prey and Red Sonja. She also became the longest-running female writer on Wonder Woman. She is one of a rapidly growing number of women comic and graphic novel authors who are now at the top of what was once an almost entirely male industry.

Which is a far cry from when Simone started out both as a reader and eventually as a writer. “I won’t lie, it was a bit lonely for a while,” says Simone. “I have endless photos of convention panels with 10 guys and me, it was almost comical.”

She adds: “I was definitely aware [as a child] that all the names in the credits were boys’ names, I remember that I would cling to any comic that had a woman listed in any capacity. There were some tremendous talents, people like Colleen Doran and Louise Simonson, but they could be hard to find in my small town.”

Simone is in the UK this weekend for the annual Thought Bubble comic convention held in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, where she is one of the many comics creators who will be mingling with fans. Of the 69 guest creators listed on the Thought Bubble website, 30 are women. And there are hundreds more female exhibitors over three halls selling their wares.

“As is often the case, it started with the fan base. At conventions like Thought Bubble, it just went from girlfriends being dragged along to something more approaching parity very quickly,” she says.

The queues to meet favourite artists “would suddenly be half full of young women, it was like a sea change. It was lovely to see. And best of all, those women took their talents and started making comics, too. Now some of the most acclaimed voices in the industry are female and non-binary and trans.”

Thought Bubble was set up in 2007 in the basement of Leeds town hall and attracted 500 people. This weekend, footfall is expected to be around 15,000 at the massive Harrogate convention centre.

Thought Bubble’s success, says founder Lisa Wood, is partly due to its commitment to diversity among the guests it attracts. She says: “There was a massive disparity, not many females in the industry at all when I set up Thought Bubble. That was one of the things I wanted to actively fight against and because of that we’ve always been about diversity, about making a more inclusive show, to highlight female artists and it needs to progress more, to non-binary and trans people and everyone who needs to be included.”

Wood isn’t just the originator of Thought Bubble. Last year she took a step back from the direct organising of the convention to concentrate on her main job, that of comic artist. Under the pen-name Tula Lotay she is one of the premier artists working in the industry, her latest work being on the Roaring Twenties adventure Barnstormers and the just-announced folk horror comic Oubliette, coming from the new comic publishing arm of AMC, the TV company behind The Walking Dead. Wood believes the comic industry began to break the male stranglehold with the rise of social media. She says: “Probably about 2010 I started posting my art on social media. I just drew for myself, as a hobby really, but then people started getting in touch and I was getting validation from my peers and people in the industry, and suddenly work started coming in and I haven’t looked back.”

Comics is a broad church, and not limited to the more recognisable superhero output of Marvel and DC. The rise of crowdfunding sites such as Kickstarter has made it much easier for independent creators to produce professional books and get them in the hands of readers without the need for the backing of a big commercial publisher.

Sabba Khan will be at Thought Bubble this weekend for the second year running, with her debut graphic novel The Roles We Play, published in 2021 (and this year in the US as What is Home, Mum?). It comprises 30 interconnected stories exploring themes of identity from the east London Muslim diaspora, in which Khan grew up.

Khan’s comic career came up through the punk-rock ethos of fanzines in the early 2000s, when she was studying architecture at Central Saint Martins, London. She had not been a comics reader from an early age, but then discovered a cache of graphic novels in the college library, and was hooked.

“At the same time I started going to self-publishing fairs with my friend, and we saw all these people who just made their own books and graphic novels and realised nobody has to wait for permission to put something down on paper,” says Khan. “And we were like, yes, we can do this, we’re allowed to, we’re going to make our own comics and print them and bind them and get a table at the fair and that’s what we did.

“It was very immediate, it was very grassroots and there was this punk ethic. It was very playful, but at the same time in the early 2000s, as a woman of colour with a working-class background, I felt very much in the minority, it felt very white and male and middle class. But now I think things are much more diverse and there’s a much wider range of voices.”

Latest Stories

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Canada is in the World Cup. Here's what you need to know to cheer along

    With less than two weeks until kickoff at the FIFA World Cup, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on its preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team has only ever qualified once before — back in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are now gearing up to cheer for the national squad as they head into the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to the cup, and who might eventually win, CBC News has prepared a

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Corpuz grabs LPGA lead, faces top competition at Pelican

    BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz is closing out a solid rookie year on the LPGA Tour, and now the Hawaii native has a chance to make it even better at the Pelican Women's Championship. Corpuz made four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her second round Saturday and had another 5-under 65, giving her a one-shot lead going into the final round of the penultimate LPGA Tour event of the year. Right behind Corpuz is a group of top contenders, making that one-shot lead feel even small

  • Rays decline $13 million club option on CF Kevin Kiermaier

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday. Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games. The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-yea

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic