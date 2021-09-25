Poverty can be fought when poor start seeing governments as trusted partners: PM Modi at Global Citizen Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Underlining that poverty remains the most persistent of the challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that poverty can be fought when the poor start seeing governments as trusted partners.

He gave the remarks in a video address at 'Global Citizen Live', a 24-hour event which is being held on 25th and 26th September and will involve live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul.

"For almost two years now, humanity is fighting once in a lifetime global pandemic. Our shared experiment of fighting the pandemic has taught us we are stronger and better when we are together. We saw glimpses of this collective spirit when our COVID-19 warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff gave their best in fighting the pandemic. We saw the spirit in our scientists and innovators who created new vaccines in record time. Generations will remember the manner in which human resilience prevailed over everything else," PM Modi said.

"In addition to COVID-19, other challenges remain among the most persistent of the challenges poverty. Poverty cannot be fought by making the poor more dependent on governments, poverty can be fought when the poor start seeing governments as trusted partners. Trusted partners will give them enabling infrastructure to break the vicious circle of poverty," he added.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister said, "When power is used to empower the poor, they get the strength to fight poverty. Therefore, our efforts include banking the unbank, providing social security coverage to millions, giving free and quality healthcare to 500 million Indians. It would make you happy that over 30 million houses have been built for the homeless in your cities and villages."

This and 'mass movement' to provide drinking water connection to every household, spending over a trillion dollars for next-generation infrastructure, free food grains being provided to 800 millions of the citizens and several other efforts will give strength to the fight against poverty, the Prime Minister said.

He also discussed the threat of climate change and said that "the simplest and most successful way to mitigate climate change is to lead lifestyles that are in harmony with nature."

Calling Mahatma Gandhi one of the "greatest environmentalists of the world", the Prime Minister elaborated how Bapu led a zero-carbon footprints lifestyle.

"In whatever he did, Gandhi ji put the welfare of our planet above everything else."

The Prime Minister informed that India is the only G-20 nation that is on track with its Paris commitments. "India is also proud to have brought the world together under the banner of the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," he said.

PM Modi said music has a calming impact on our lives and it calms the lives mind and entire body.

"It is a delight to address this young and energetic gathering. Global Citizen movement uses music and creativity to bring the world together. Music like sports has an inherent ability to unite... Music has a calming impact on our lives. It calms the lives mind and entire body. India is home to many musical traditions. In every state, every region, there are different style of music, I invite you all to come to India and discover our musical vibrancy and diversity," he said. (ANI)