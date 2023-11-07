How to pour, drink and enjoy Kentucky bourbon whether straight or in cocktails

Want to know how to drink Kentucky bourbon? Well, according to Fred Noe, master distiller at Jim Beam, the right answer is “any damn way you like.”

As someone who is selling whiskey, that makes sense: Why cut off any potential customers just because they like it mixed with Coke?

But there are some ways to get more out of each pour:

▪ Pour about 2 ounces into a glass then cover the glass with your hand and swirl the bourbon a bit.

▪ Lift your hand and “nose” the whiskey. You can begin to separate different flavors: Hints of vanilla, caramel and oak are often the first thing to hit you. See if you can find notes of fruit or chocolate, or minty green grass if you’re sampling a high-rye bourbon.

Michael Veach, bourbon historian with the Filson Historical Society in Louisville, nosed a bourbon at a Herald-Leader tasting.

▪ If you want to really tease out the flavors, try nibbling on nuts, dried fruit, dark chocolate or even hard cheese then taking a sip and see what you detect. This is the kind of tasting distilleries such as Woodford Reserve offer on tours.

There are lots of ways to enjoy good bourbon. In a bar, you can either go with a straight pour, add some ice or a little water to open it up. Or go for a classic cocktail that elevates the bourbon with a bit of citrus or a cherry.

You can make bourbon-infused traditional cocktails such as the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, or Whiskey Sour if drinking bourbon straight is not your drink of choice.