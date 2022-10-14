Poundmaker Cree Nation cuts ties with FSIN

Poundmaker Cree Nation says it no longer wants to be represented by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations [FSIN]. The community is located northwest of North Battleford and Saskatoon. ( - image credit)

Poundmaker Cree Nation is leaving the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations [FSIN].

Poundmaker, located about 50 kilometres northwest of North Battleford, will now deal directly with the federal and provincial governments.

Long-time band councillor Bryan Tootoosis says they have been talking about pulling out of FSIN for a long time.

The First Nation was not getting the support and resources they need from FSIN, said Tootoosis.

"The overall needs of our people is so important," he said. "When we talk about education, when we talk about health, we talk about housing. We talk about infrastructure, roads, food sovereignty, sicknesses and health, and so forth. FSIN is nowhere insight."

Tootoosis said they have the expertise now to successfully negotiate with the federal government on their own.

"We're quite capable — in terms of education, lawyers and professional people — to look after our own needs and concerns.

"We have to look after the interests of the daily needs of trauma here on this reserve."

Poundmaker sent notice to FSIN on Thursday that "they no longer want to be associated or represented by the FSIN, as they do not serve the purpose it's intended for which is to 'preserve and protect treaty.'"

Tootoosis said it was a tough but necessary decision based on the best interests of Poundmaker's past, current and future members.

"We do have good friendships and good relations and because we're leaving FSIN as a whole doesn't mean that we're going to be isolated," he said. "There's still a lot of friendships with other leaders and other communities, intermarriages and so forth."

The CBC reached out to FSIN for comment but had not received a reply.

FSIN still represents 73 First Nations in the province.

Poundmaker has almost 1,300 members, with about 500 of those living on the reserve, according to the First Nation's website.

Tootoosis said they have spent a lot of time discussing this move, including consulting with officials in Ottawa.

"The chief has an enormous responsibility to now continue to fight with our in-house legal counsel and council members here to work together to try and achieve the best for our nation."

Tootoosis said Poundmaker is also in the process of leaving the AFN [Assembly of First Nations].

"We don't hear from AFN until they have their annual meetings," he said, adding the national body has its own problems to deal with.