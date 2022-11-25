Pound ‘vulnerable’ to further falls, warns hedge fund - live updates

Rokos Capital Management hedge fund pound sterling Brexit economy - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

07:21 AM

Musk says Twitter will offer 'amnesty' to suspended accounts

Elon Musk has said Twitter will offer a "general amnesty" to some suspended accounts from next week.

The world's richest man had started a poll on Wednesday asking whether accounts that had "not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam" should be let back on the platform.

More than 3.1m Twitter users responded to the poll, with 72.4pc of them voting "Yes".

Musk, who has already reinstated the accounts of some users such as Donald Trump, used a Latin phrase which translates to "the voice of the people is the voice of God".

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

07:09 AM

A major hedge fund has said that the pound looks "vulnerable" to further falls and warned of the knock-on effect on British society.

Rokos Capital Management, led by billionaire tycoon Chris Rokos, said Britain had suffered more than its peers due to Brexit, de-globalisation and the pandemic.

In a letter to investors seen by the Financial Times, it said: “The recession that is required to tame inflation in the UK is deeper than that needed elsewhere, with potentially serious societal implications,” adding: “Sterling looks vulnerable.”

5 things to start your day

1) Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in planning rebellion challenge to Rishi Sunak Former PMs join fellow Tories in demanding end to onshore wind farm ban

2) Home working is essential to cut our gender pay gap, Treasury mandarins claim Claim comes as hundreds of civil servants worked remotely during Autumn Statement

3) JPMorgan sued over Epstein links by lawyer who challenged Prince Andrew Lawsuit focuses on role of former Barclays boss

4) Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Putin has another gas shock for us: the deindustrialisation of Europe It is the President's bet that he can break Europe before it breaks Russia

5) Hundreds of buyers at risk of missing out on Help to Buy Whitehall moves deadline for properties to comply with rules by three months

What happened overnight

A gauge of Asian equities fell amid a subdued tone in markets this morning after Thanksgiving in the US. Treasuries rose as trading resumed after the holiday.

Hong Kong-listed technology stocks led declines in Chinese shares as investors weighed recent gains against an upswing in Covid-19 infections and lockdown-like restrictions affecting swathes of Beijing.

US stock futures advanced following commentary from Federal Reserve officials that supports the case a slower pace of interest-rate increases. The dollar headed for a fourth day of losses.