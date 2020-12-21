Pound crashes as UK-EU fail to seal Brexit deal again

Sterling, which last week hit highs not seen since mid-2018, fell 1.8% to $1.32 and 1.4% to €1.08 as another missed deadline spooked traders. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

The pound plummeted against the dollar (GBPUSD=X) and the euro (GBPEUR=X) on Monday after the UK yet again failed to reach a Brexit trade deal with the European Union (EU).

It was also knocked by a wave of European countries closing their borders to Britain as the country enforced tougher lockdown restrictions to fight a new variant of coronavirus.

Sterling, which last week hit highs not seen since mid-2018, fell 1.9% to $1.3270 and 1.5% to €1.0869 as another missed deadline spooked traders. It was also sent lower as the dollar strengthened on the back of a $900bn (£678bn) plan to buoy the US economy.

Although Britain left the EU on 31 January, entering a transition period, it fully leaves the bloc on 31 December 2020.

The two parties had already missed their initial 13 December deadline to reach a Brexit deal one way or another, but agreed to continue negotiations with a new deadline of Sunday 20 December, which it has now also missed.

London is still in negotiations with Brussels over a number of issues from trade and migration, to fishing rights. If the UK does not seal a wide range of agreements with the EU, it will be forced into a no-deal — or hard — Brexit.

READ MORE: Why has fishing become a linchpin issue for UK/EU talks?

The fear is that without an agreement with the EU, there could be the creation of a hard border with customs, security and passport control between the UK's Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

It is deemed as unacceptable as it poses a threat to the balance brought by the 1998 peace process that ended 30 years of conflict between Irish Catholic nationalists and pro-British Protestant unionists.

Grant Shapps, the UK’s transport secretary, told Reuters on Monday morning that the UK will not extend the Brexit transition period despite chaos at UK ports and a new COVID-19 strain.

It comes as some 18 million people in the South East of England are under new lockdown measures, with some European countries limiting travel from the UK.

Story continues

Countries, including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium and Israel, on Sunday announced that they will ban flights from the UK due to fears over the new variant of the coronavirus, which could be 70% more infectious.

READ MORE: How UK spending on COVID spiralled

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned its European members to increase measures to prevent the spread of the new COVID-19 variant.

It said that outside Britain, nine cases of the new strain have been reported in Denmark, as well as one case in the Netherlands and another in Australia.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting later today to discuss international travel and the flow of freight in and out of Britain.

On Saturday, Johnson introduced a fourth tier of coronavirus restrictions in London, the South East and East of England, as well as unveiling tighter plans around households gathering during Christmas.

The new measures will also mean the closure of non-essential shops, gyms and hair salons which had remained open under previous restrictions. However, Downing Street suggested schools could still reopen in Tier 4 areas after the Christmas break.

According to government figures there have been a total of nearly two million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and more than 65,000 people have died.

Watch: What happens if no Brexit trade deal is struck?