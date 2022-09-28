Pound slips again as IMF and Moody’s warn over Kwarteng’s tax cuts - live updates

Pound sterling dollar IMF Moody's Budget Kwasi Kwarteng tax cuts inflation Bank of England - Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The pound has fallen again after both the International Monetary Fund and Moody’s made shock interventions over the Government’s tax-slashing Budget.

Sterling dropped back below $1.07 in Asia trading, reversing some of its recovery after the currency slumped to an all-time low against the dollar at the beginning of the week.

Investor jitters were reignited when the IMF urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to reverse the decision to scrap the top rate of income tax.

In a highly unusual intervention in a developed country’s economic policy, the body said it was closely monitoring developments and warned the fiscal stimulus risked undermining the Bank of England’s efforts to curb inflation.

Ratings agency Moody’s joined the attack on the Chancellor’s plans, raising the possibility of a credit rating downgrade for the UK.

Moody's said it was now not expecting economic growth to return to its potential until 2026, and cut its forecasts for real GDP growth next year to 0.3pc from 0.9pc.

UK companies face highest borrowing costs on record

It's not just the Government facing sky-high borrowing costs – the crisis is hitting British companies too.

UK blue-chip companies are now facing their highest bond refinancing costs on record as Liz Truss's tax-cutting package wreaks havoc on the markets.

The difference in the rate investment-grade companies need to pay if they issue sterling bonds now compared to coupons on existing debt climbed to 325 points, according to Bloomberg data.

That's the highest level since the index began more than two decades ago, usurping the previous high hit in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

The jump means companies would have t pay an additional £3.25m annually for every £100m they borrow. It comes at a time when margins are already being eroded by soaring energy costs and supply chain troubles.

FTSE 100 slumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has fallen sharply at the open amid renewed pessimism about the Government's tax-cutting economic policy.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.8pc to 6,927 points.

IMF 'coming from errors of past', says Tory MP

While international bodies sound the alarm over UK policy, there's a dissenting view from Sir John Redwood.

The Tory MP told Radio 4's Today programme:

The IMF are coming from the errors of the past which they share with the world's leading central banks. They didn't foresee the big inflation which they triggered, they didn't have sensible advice in good time to see off the inflation and now late in the day when the inflation is very visible for all to see they are suggesting taking measures to tackle it when the world has moved on and they should now be warning the world about the coming recession, which is in danger of digging in in many major countries because of the policies being followed and will be the enemy of the future. I don't think the British Government should say anything to the IMF. I don't think we want a spat or a dialogue between the British government and the IMF. The other thing I think the IMF and other commentators would be wise to do is judge the whole policy, because so far we have seen some tax proposals, we have not yet seen a series of supply measures which will clearly be needed at the same time as tax packages to make sure there is more investment and more growth in the economy.

IMF intervention is rare, says former deputy chief

Adnan Mazarei, former deputy director of the IMF, says it's very rare for the world's lender of last resort to intervene in a developed country's economic policy.

He told Radio 4's Today programme:

The IMF doesn't make such strong statements about G7 countries. These statements are common with regard to emerging market countries with regard to the problematic policies but not often about G7 countries. I think they are worried that the tax cuts are permanent. They are afraid that the Budget financing needs will go up, and they are requiring more borrowing domestically... inflation rising requiring interest rate rises by the Bank of England and there being a policy conflict between the Treasury and the Bank of England at the same time the UK is running a large current account deficit and relies on foreign financing. When public sector borrowing requirements go up in order to be able to finance them against a background of inflation, the Bank of England will have to raise interest rates, but of course if it raises interest rates it has the feedback effect on the cost of borrowing for the government and so forth and so forth. But the key issue now is that there is also a sense of problems in the country's economic management and their ability to handle issues which could lead to problems with inflation and financial market difficulties, for example we have seen problems in the mortgage market which will hurt the UK household.

What did the IMF say?

This morning's fall in the pound has been sparked mainly by a hugely unusual intervention by the IMF. Here's some more detail:

The International Monetary Fund has urged Liz Truss to reverse the decision to abolish the top rate of income tax, in a highly unusual attack on the economic policy of a G7 country. The world’s lender of last resort heaped pressure on Ms Truss and the Chancellor, as it urged Kwasi Kwarteng to use his fiscal plan in November to change course. The IMF said it was “closely monitoring recent economic developments in the UK and are engaged with the authorities" and warned that the fiscal stimulus risked undermining the Bank of England’s efforts to curb inflation. A spokesman for the Washington DC-based organisation said Mr Kwarteng's announcement in November would “present an early opportunity for the UK Government to consider ways to provide support that is more targeted and reevaluate the tax measures, especially those that benefit high-income earners”. It is an extremely rare intervention by the IMF over a developed country’s economic policy.

Pound slips back below $1.07

After a robust recovery on Tuesday, sterling is back in the red.

The pound slipped back below $1.07 after a highly unusual intervention by the IMF stoked investor concerns.

While it's comfortably above the all-time low of below $1.04 hit on Monday, the pound is still languishing in historical terms and many traders are betting it will hit parity by the end of the year.

Pound falls again

Good morning.

The pound has sunk back into the red after two major interventions last night reignited investor concerns about the UK's tax-cutting Budget.

In an extraordinary development, the IMF urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to reverse her economic policies – pointing particularly to the decision to scrap the higher rate of income tax.

Ratings agency Moody's also warned that the policies risked "permanently weakening the UK's debt affordability", in the strongest suggestion yet that the country is facing a credit rating downgrade.

The pound, which crashed to an all-time low against the dollar earlier this week, dipped back below $1.07.

