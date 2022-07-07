Business groups call for stability as Johnson resigns

Dearbail Jordan - Business reporter, BBC News
·4 min read
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson

UK businesses have called for stability after Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as Conservative leader and the race to find a successor began.

The CBI said the "political vacuum" needs "to be filled at speed to protect people's living standards".

The Institute of Directors warned "what business hates most is uncertainty and instability".

Mr Johnson has said he intends to stay on until autumn as a "caretaker" prime minister.

But it is not clear whether that will happen.

Some MPs and business leaders suggested he should go sooner rather than later to allow a new executive to try to tackle the sharpest rise in the cost of living for 40 years, which millions of UK households are struggling with.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons foreign affairs committee, launched his bid to replace Mr Johnson saying "taxes, bluntly, are too high."

In an article in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, he wrote: "We should immediately reverse the recent National Insurance hike and let hard-working people, and employers keep more of their money. Fuel tax must come down. And un-conservative tariffs, that push up prices for consumers, should be dropped."

'Rebuild trust'

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted that a a new leader was needed "as soon as practicable".

"Someone who can rebuild trust, heal the country and set out a new, sensible and consistent economic approach to help families," he said.

Richard Burge, chief executive, of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry tweeted: "I believe it is wrong for Boris Johnson to continue as interim PM. He has shown no contrition about his behaviour and judgement, and cannot (or will not) change his character. Both are damaging to our international trading reputation, and to London as the world's greatest city."

Lord Rose, the chairman of Asda, the former boss of Marks & Spencer and a Conservative peer, said: "This has been too long in happening and it is unsustainable to continue with a hamstrung, lame duck prime minister into the autumn."

According to The Guardian, he also said: "There doesn't seem to be anybody dealing with the serious issue of the economy. This political crisis has hamstrung everything."

And former prime minister John Major wrote in a letter to the backbench 1922 Committee: "The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office - for up to three months - having lost the support of his cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable."

'Business confidence'

In his resignation speech on Thursday, Mr Johnson said: "I've agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week."

Tony Danker, director general of the CBI business lobby group, said: "We now need the political vacuum to be filled at speed to protect people's living standards, through action on business confidence, investment and growth.

"Getting the economy growing again has got to be the number one focus for all politicians."

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, the UK employers' group, said: "What business hates most is uncertainty and instability, which heightens the sense of external risk. Having said that, we recognise that this is an issue for the Conservative Party to resolve.

She said that government's priority "must be to give businesses the confidence to invest".

But Craig Beaumont, external affairs chief at the Federation of Small Businesses, told the Financial Times: "We have had no solutions to the problems facing businesses and now the worry is there will be a further delay."

Mr Johnson has also appointed new members of the cabinet following a slew of ministerial resignations in the last 48 hours. He said the cabinet will "serve, as I will, until the new leader is in place".

Greg Clark, the former business minister, has been named as Levelling Up Secretary to replace Michael Gove who was sacked by Mr Johnson on Wednesday evening.

Tough times

Mr Johnson had already named Nadhim Zahawi as the new chancellor on Tuesday evening following the shock resignation of Rishi Sunak.

And on Thursday Mr Johnson hinted heavily that there may be tax cuts - an issue that he and Mr Sunak had previously clashed on.

He said a new leader would be "equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times".

"Not just helping families to get through it, but changing and improving the way we do things, cutting burdens on businesses and families and yes, cutting taxes, because that is the way to generate the growth and the income we need to pay for great public services."

The pound rose earlier on Thursday as news broke that Mr Johnson would step down, though ticked back to $1.1964 in the hours afterwards. Investors have been concerned about recession around the world as energy prices continue to soar, and about UK economic stagnation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pound slides to two-year low against the dollar

    Investors flock to the safe haven dollar over concerns about the outlook for UK economic growth.

  • China lashes out at US, British intelligence services

    China is calling the United States “the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development," continuing its sharp rhetoric in response to U.S. accusations of Chinese spying and threats to the international order

  • Election Deniers Got Nearly $2 Million in May From Corporate PACs

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the US’s largest corporations and their trade associations in May poured $1.9 million into the campaign coffers of Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 victory over Donald Trump, according to a new report from an advocacy organization. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Billi

  • One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

    LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. “Them’s the breaks,” he said. The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union a

  • New Miami Sea Turtle Hospital Releases Its First Patient Into Ocean

    Zoo Miami released its first rehabilitated sea turtle back into the wild after the animal was healed at their new Sea Turtle Hospital on Wednesday, July 6.Zoo Miami celebrated the grand opening of their Sea Turtle Hospital on Wednesday. The hospital is a joint effort between the zoo and the Miami-Dade Parks Department.All five species of sea turtles in Florida are endangered or threatened, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.Video posted by Miami-Dade Parks shows Zoo Miami releasing their first patient, Sunny the sea turtle, into the ocean at Crandon Park on Wednesday. Miami-Dade Parks said their program brought Sunny to the Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital after a fish hook injury. In the video, the crowd chants, “Go, Sunny, go!” Credit: Miami-Dade Parks via Storyful

  • Police investigate fight between minivan driver and woman at Beach Road

    A fight between a man and a woman along Beach Road is under police investigation after a video of the incident went viral.

  • Tory MPs Say Boris Johnson Cannot Continue Until Autumn And Must Resign Immediately

    Some are calling for Dominic Raab to take over as a caretaker prime minister until a new leader is elected.

  • Reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation announcement

    LONDON (AP) — Some reaction from the U.K. and around the world after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he would step down immediately as Conservative Party leader but remain as prime minister until the party chooses his successor: ___ “The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office – for up to three months – having lost the support of his Cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable." — John Major, former Conservative U.K. prim

  • Florida man sentenced in death threat to Minnesota Rep. Omar

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former Trump supporter to three years of probation and a $7,000 fine for sending an email threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and three other congresswomen. David George Hannon, 67, also must undergo mental and substance abuse treatment and have no contact with Omar or Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, according to a report in the Tampa Bay Times. Hannon, who plea

  • Heat, drought and wildfires: Torrid spell torments Portugal

    LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is bracing for a heat wave, with temperatures in some areas forecast to climb as high as 43 C (109 F) this weekend just as a severe drought grips the country. The Civil Protection Agency, a Portuguese government body that coordinates official responses to emergencies, said Thursday it is placing crews on high alert because of the risk of wildfires. About a third of the country faces an extreme risk of forest fires, authorities say. The high temperatures are forec

  • Text of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation speech

    LONDON (AP) — Here is the full text of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation speech, delivered Thursday outside 10 Downing St: “It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister. “And I’ve agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week. “And I’ve today appointe

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu