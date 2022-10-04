Pound hits two-week high as Kwasi Kwarteng brings forward debt plan – live updates

Kwasi Kwarteng yesterday rowed back on a plan to cut the top rate of tax for high earners - AP

The pound has jumped to a two-week high as Kwasi Kwarteng looks set to publish his debt-reduction plans and official economic forecasts sooner than expected.

The Chancellor is expected to outline how his package of tax cuts will be paid for later this month, despite previously insisting he would wait until November 23.

The pound rallied 0.4pc to $1.1366 – its highest level in two weeks – as the accelerated plan helped to ease some market jitters.

The Chancellor has been under pressure to provide more details on his economic strategy – including independent forecasts to back the plans up – since announcing the biggest package of tax cuts in half a century.

That sent the markets into a frenzy amid concerns the Government was boosting borrowing to pay for unfunded fiscal measures.

In his speech to the Tory conference on Monday, the Chancellor said it would be published "shortly".

He said the announcement will “set out how we plan to get debt falling as a percentage of GDP over the medium term”, adding: “We will act in a fiscally sustainable and responsible way.”

09:47 AM

Elon Musk sparks uproar with Ukraine 'peace' plan

Elon Musk Ukraine Twitter - Angela Weiss / AFP

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk has sparked fury in Ukraine after urging Ukraine to seek a negotiated solution to Russia's invasion and give up Crimea for good.

Musk, a notorious Twitter troublemaker, also launched a poll asking citizens of occupied areas in eastern Ukraine recently annexed by Putin – plus Crimea, which Moscow took in 2014 – to decide if they wanted to live in Russia or Ukraine.

He called for the sham referendums conducted by Russia to be redone under UN supervision and said Crimea should be formally part of Russia. He added that Ukraine should remain neutral.

The posts sparked an immediate response, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posting his own poll to ask followers if they preferred an Elon Musk who supported Ukraine or Russia.

Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine's top diplomat in Germany, was even more forthright in his response...

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

09:32 AM

Bank of England signals it won't keep borrowing costs down as it rejects £1.9bn of gilts sales

ICYMI – The Bank of England has sent a clear signal that it will not hold down UK government borrowing costs after Threadneedle Street rejected almost £1.9bn in bond offers at a special auction.

Szu Ping Chan and Eir Nolsoe have more:

Last week, officials launched a £65bn emergency bond buying programme designed to halt a run on pension funds and restore financial stability. It has been holding daily auctions offering to buy up to £5bn in a bid to smooth market functioning and quell “dysfunction”. However, the Bank spent just £22.1m on gilts – or government bonds – on Monday. This is well below its threshold and compares with £1.89bn in bonds investors offered up but rejected. Market watchers took the outcome as a sign that the Bank does not want to be seen to be funding the government by keeping borrowing costs low, a charge known as “fiscal dominance”. Buying at any price offered by the market could drive up the value of bonds and push down yields.

09:14 AM

Liz Truss refuses to rule out welfare cuts

Liz Truss has refused to rule out cutting welfare benefits by less than inflation to help fund her tax-cutting plans in what is likely to spark the next political rebellion.

Asked if benefits would rise in line with inflation, the Prime Minister told the BBC: "We are going to have to make decisions about how we bring back down debt as a proportion of GDP in the medium term.

"We have to look at these issues in the round. We have to be fiscally responsible."

Ms Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are racing to set out how they will pay for more than £40bn of tax cuts.

They've already been forced to scrap plans to abolish the top rate of tax following a market meltdown and opposition from within their own party.

08:59 AM

Made.com surges as it starts talks with potential buyers

Made.com sofa sale shares

Shares in Made.com soared in early trading after the online furniture retailer said it had started talks with a number of potential buyers.

The company, which put itself up for sale at the end of last month, said it had given interested suitors until the middle of October to put forward takeover proposals.

It added that it would make bidders aware that funding of up to £70m would be needed over the next 18 months to allow it to operate as a standalone company.

Shares in Made.com jumped as much as 39pc – the biggest on record.

08:47 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has started the day firmly on the front foot as a semblance of calm returned to markets.

The blue-chip index jumped 1pc, lifted by financial and commodity stocks as the Government's U-turn on tax cuts sparked a market rally.

Legal & General jumped 3.5pc as it reassured investors about its pension funds after the recent bond market turmoil.

Energy stocks including BP and Shell gained ground, while miners also rose as the dollar weakened after soft US manufacturing data.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 leapt 1.6pc, with Greggs rising 8pc after it reported an increase in quarterly sales.

08:33 AM

Utilities face risk of U-turn on windfall tax, warns Citi

Power generators are at risk of a U-turn by Liz Truss on the issue of a windfall tax, Citi gas warned.

Analysts said that if negotiations between the Government and companies over contract-for-difference prices don't succeed, ministers may need a different plan to help support the growing deficit.

Meanwhile, Labour's surge in the pools could add to the risk of a windfall tax, as shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed the party would extend the levy to the oil and gas sector and power generators.

Citi also noted Sir Keir Starmer's pledge to launch a nationalised energy company, adding to the risk of low returns for the sector.

08:21 AM

Pound's rally will go into reverse, warn analysts

Sterling is enjoying a sharp rebound this morning, but analysts are still bearish on the outlook.

Most strategists are sticking to bets the currency will resume losses, with some predicting a new record low by the end of the year.

Standard Chartered and Royal Bank of Canada both expect the pound to tumble almost 10pc from current levels by the end of the year after the Government's mini-Budget shattered investor confidence.

Nomura and Morgan Stanley are among those forecasting it will tumble to parity with the dollar during the same period.

08:11 AM

Greggs sales jump with inflation baked in

Greggs sales inflation cost-of-living - Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

Greggs has posted a sharp jump in sales over the last three months as cash-strapped customers opted for cheap meals.

The bakery chain said trading slowed during August as people ditched pandemic-era staycations in favour of holidays abroad, but that momentum returned in September.

It said the sales increase came "in an environment where cost pressures are significant and our outstanding value-for-money positioning is ever-more important to consumers".

Greggs also said its sales growth dipped by about 1pc as a result of closing its shops for the Queen's funeral.

Cost inflation for the year is expected to remain at its previous estimations of 9pc as the sausage roll specialist faces surging costs of raw materials, production, and energy.

Greggs previously announced that customers would see 5p or 10p increases on some items as it was forced to raise prices for the second time this year.

But the chain said it has fixed prices with suppliers for a good level of its future food and energy costs.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has risen at the open as Kwasi Kwarteng indicated he'll move forward the details of his fiscal plans, helping to restore some calm to markets.

The blue-chip index jumped 0.7pc to 6,958 points.

07:54 AM

Gas prices fall further on mild weather and stockpiles

Natural gas prices have extended their declines this morning as mild weather and ample stockpiles eased concerns about shortages.

Benchmark prices declined as much as 6.4pc to the lowest level since late July.

Forecasters are predicted higher than normal temperatures in the UK and continental Europe over the next two weeks, which is likely to delay withdrawals from gas inventories for heating.

Reserves have also been filling at a steady pace as countries ramp up imports of liquefied natural gas and pipeline supplies from Norway to make up for the lack of Russian flows.

That said, questions still remain over Europe's ability to replenish reserves after the end of winter.

07:45 AM

Legal & General 'on track' despite pension fund crisis

Pension and insurance giant Legal & General has said its balance sheet remains strong and that full-year earnings are on track despite the mini-Budget market turmoil that left some pension funds on the brink of collapse.

The FTSE 100 group said the market chaos that caused the pound to plunge to record lows against the dollar and sent gilt yield soaring had caused "challenges" for the pension fund clients and counterparties of its LGIM UK Liability Driven Investment (LDI) business.

But it said the Bank of England's emergency gilt-buying programme had "helped to alleviate the pressure on our clients".

It added: "We are continuing to work closely with them to achieve appropriate hedging levels in their portfolios."

L&G said its annuity portfolio had also not suffered any problems in meeting collateral calls and said it had "not been forced sellers of gilts or bonds".

The group said it expects to deliver 2022 operating profit growth in line with the 8pc growth delivered in the first half, while capital generation set to come in at £1.8bn.

Sir Nigel Wilson, chief executive of Legal & General, said:

Our businesses are resilient, and we are on track to deliver good growth in key financial metrics for full-year 2022. Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong, and our businesses are highly cash generative. We continue to work closely with our customers to support them through this period of increased market volatility.

07:31 AM

Gilt market resilient despite turmoil, says debt office boss

Bank of England bonds gilts DMO - REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

Britain's bond market is undergoing a "major repricing" but should comfortably be able to handle the extra £62bn of debt announced in Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget.

That's according to Robert Stheeman, head of the UK Debt Management Office, who's tasked with overseeing the UK's £2.1 trillion pound government bond market.

Mr Stheeman drew a parallel between the volatility of the past 10 days and the early days of the pandemic, when the Bank of England also intervened to calm markets.

But he said the situation was different, as bond traders had generally been better able to keep trading, "albeit in very difficult conditions".

He told Reuters: "Gilts and other sovereign bond markets are all having to undergo some major repricing.

"There are so many uncertainties... in terms of not just the fiscal picture, but the potential monetary policy response. That is what is causing a very large part of the market volatility."

The DMO increased its 2022/23 financing target by £72bn to £234bn after Kwarteng's mini-Budget, £62bn of which would be funded by gilts.

Mr Stheeman said: "I am confident that it can be digested reasonably smoothly."

07:23 AM

Pound rallies as Kwarteng bows to pressure

It's a strong start to the day for sterling, with markets taking comfort from another U-turn by Kwasi Kwarteng.

The Chancellor is expected to publish details of how he'll pay for the massive tax cuts outlined in the mini-Budget later this month, despite previously insisted he would wait until November 23.

There will also be independent forecasts from the OBR, which were lacking from the original announcement.

That helped to restore some calm to markets after a tumultuous period, when investors baulked at the impact of the fiscal plans on government debt.

The pound jumped 0.4pc to as high as $1.366.

06:38 AM

Cornered Kwarteng wants to convince markets he is realistic

On Sunday, when asked by the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg if she was absolutely committed to abolishing the 45p tax rate for the wealthiest people in the country, Liz Truss replied: “yes”. Less than 24 hours later the answer had become “no”, writes Ben Wright:

It's hard to recall such flip-floppery so early in a new Prime Minister's tenure. It's not a good look for an administration hoping to push through a hugely ambitious reform agenda. The ridicule might be even more damaging. The Prime Minister’s economic policy is being branded “Trussian roulette” and her Chancellor has been labelled “Kami-Kwasi Kwarteng”.

Read Ben's op-ed here.

06:30 AM

Australia will hold 30pc of landmass for conservation

Australia will set aside at least 30pc of its land mass for conservation in a bid to protect plants and animals in the island continent famed for species found nowhere else in the world, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Tuesday.

Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent and has one of the worst rates of species decline among the world's richest countries, a five-yearly environmental report card released in July by the Government showed.

That report showed the number of species added to the list of threatened species or in a higher category of risk grew on average by 8pc from the previous report in 2016.

"The need for action to protect our plants, animals and ecosystems from extinction has never been greater," Ms Plibersek said in a statement.

06:16 AM

Pound hits two-week high after tax cut U-turn

Stocks bounced on Tuesday morning after the Government scrapped part of its controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improving global market sentiment and rallying bonds and the pound.

Sterling drifted up to an almost two-week high of $1.134, which means it is now up almost 10pc from a record low last week after plans for unfunded tax cuts unleashed chaos on British assets.

In trade thinned by holidays in China and Hong Kong, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose one per cent, led by a 2.5pc gain in Australia. Japan's Nikkei rose 2.6pc.

Tory rebels forced the Government into a humiliating U-turn on Monday over plans to cut the top rate of tax.

05:30 AM

Investors take heart from stability

Good morning.

Investors have taken heart from some stability at the long end of the gilt market, even though emergency purchases from the Bank of England have only been relatively modest. S&P 500 futures rose 0.6pc, following a 2.6pc bounce for the index overnight.

It comes after Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday released a statement reversing planned tax cuts for top earners. It makes up only £2 billion out of a planned £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts that had sent the gilt market into a tailspin last week.

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday after Wall Street shares rebounded, with the rises coming despite a North Korean missile test shortly before the opening bell. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 2.59pcin early trade, while the broader Topix index added 2.68pc.

US blue chip shares staged a broad rebound as soft economic data fuelled hopes that Fed officials may soften their resolve to hike interest rates to fight inflation. The Dow surged 2.7pc, while Nasdaq advanced 2.3pc.