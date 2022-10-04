Kwasi Kwarteng brings forward debt cutting plan – live updates

James Warrington
Kwasi Kwarteng yesterday rowed back on a plan to cut the top rate of tax for high earners - AP
Kwasi Kwarteng yesterday rowed back on a plan to cut the top rate of tax for high earners - AP

Kwasi Kwarteng is considering publishing his debt-reduction proposals by the end of this month, the Treasury said.

The medium-term fiscal plan was due to be unveiled on November 23, but a Treasury spokesman said work had been sped up and it was set to be published earlier.

In his speech to the Tory conference on Monday, the Chancellor said it would be published "shortly".

06:38 AM

Cornered Kwarteng wants to convince markets he is realistic

On Sunday, when asked by the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg if she was absolutely committed to abolishing the 45p tax rate for the wealthiest people in the country, Liz Truss replied: “yes”. Less than 24 hours later the answer had become “no”, writes Ben Wright:

It's hard to recall such flip-floppery so early in a new Prime Minister's tenure. It's not a good look for an administration hoping to push through a hugely ambitious reform agenda.

The ridicule might be even more damaging. The Prime Minister’s economic policy is being branded “Trussian roulette” and her Chancellor has been labelled “Kami-Kwasi Kwarteng”.

Read Ben's op-ed here.

06:30 AM

Australia will hold 30pc of landmass for conservation

Australia will set aside at least 30pc of its land mass for conservation in a bid to protect plants and animals in the island continent famed for species found nowhere else in the world, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Tuesday.

Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent and has one of the worst rates of species decline among the world's richest countries, a five-yearly environmental report card released in July by the Government showed.

That report showed the number of species added to the list of threatened species or in a higher category of risk grew on average by 8pc from the previous report in 2016.

"The need for action to protect our plants, animals and ecosystems from extinction has never been greater," Ms Plibersek said in a statement.

06:16 AM

Pound hits two-week high after tax cut U-turn

Stocks bounced on Tuesday morning after the Government scrapped part of its controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improving global market sentiment and rallying bonds and the pound.

Sterling drifted up to an almost two-week high of $1.134, which means it is now up almost 10pc from a record low last week after plans for unfunded tax cuts unleashed chaos on British assets.

In trade thinned by holidays in China and Hong Kong, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose one per cent, led by a 2.5pc gain in Australia. Japan's Nikkei rose 2.6pc.

Tory rebels forced the Government into a humiliating U-turn on Monday over plans to cut the top rate of tax.

05:30 AM

Investors take heart from stability

Good morning. 

Investors have taken heart from some stability at the long end of the gilt market, even though emergency purchases from the Bank of England have only been relatively modest. S&P 500 futures rose 0.6pc, following a 2.6pc bounce for the index overnight.

It comes after Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday released a statement reversing planned tax cuts for top earners. It makes up only £2 billion out of a planned £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts that had sent the gilt market into a tailspin last week.

