Pound extends gains as Rishi Sunak is set to become PM – live updates

Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his campaign office in London on Sunday - Alberto Pezzali/AP

The pound extended gains after Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to be the next Conservative Party leader.

The pound was rallying as much as one per cent to $1.1401 in early Asia trading on expectations that a potential Rishi Sunak premiership would be better qualified at trying to fix the UK's finances.

But the British currency is still down around 16pc against the greenback this year.

“A Sunak-led government seems more welcome for stability,” said Mahjabeen Zaman, head of FX research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

“While the risk premium in FX from the original budget has been reduced by the U-Turn, the pound still faces ongoing challenges.”

