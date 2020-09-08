Pound's slide continues as UK and EU clash on Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

The pound extended its slide against the dollar and euro on Tuesday, as tensions between the UK and EU continued to run high.

Brexit trade talks are set to resume in London on Tuesday, with mistrust and division between the two sides arguably at their highest point since negotiations began at the start of the year. Jim Reid, a macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, said there had been “a clear escalation in rhetoric” in recent days.

The backdrop left the pound on the back foot. Sterling was down 0.16% against the euro to €1.112 (GBPEUR=X) and down 0.2% against the dollar to $1.3139 (GBPUSD=X) in early trade in London.

The pound has sold off against the euro in recent days.

The pound had sold-off against both pairings on Monday, amid headlines suggesting Brexit trade talks could collapse. The Financial Times reported that the UK was planning to table legislation that would break commitments made on Northern Ireland under the Withdrawal Agreement signed with the EU last year.

The Telegraph reported overnight that Boris Johnson will tell the EU today that the Withdrawal Agreement he negotiated and signed is “contradictory” and needs rewriting.

“This is potentially very problematic for the ongoing trade negotiations between the two sides, since the Withdrawal Agreement is an international treaty between the UK and the EU that came into force at the end of January, having been signed by prime minister Johnson and passed by both houses of the UK Parliament,” Deutsche Bank’s Reid said.

The drumbeat of headlines prompted a rare public intervention by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

“I trust the British government to implement the Withdrawal Agreement, an obligation under international law and prerequisite for any future partnership,” von der Leyen tweeted on Monday.

A story in the Guardian on Tuesday threw doubt on her insistence that she trusts the UK. Leaked EU cables passed to the paper suggest the EU believes the UK is negotiating in bad faith and suspect Downing Street is behind a slew of recent anti-EU stories in the British press.

Suggestions that the UK may try to rewrite the Withdrawal Agreement came after the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost gave a defiant interview to the Mail on Sunday, saying Britain would not become a “client state” of the EU and confirming the government has stepped up preparations for a no deal outcome.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday also set a deadline of October 15 for any trade deal, further piling pressure on negotiations.

John Fahey, a senior economist at AIB, said the news flow around Brexit was exerting “downward pressure” on the pound.

“For sterling, Brexit news flow continues to remain a potential source of influence,” Fahey said in a note on Tuesday.