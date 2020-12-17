Pound continues rally as US says UK trade deal 'extremely likely'
WATCH: UK, US sign post-Brexit customs agreement
The pound continued to rise against the dollar and euro on Thursday morning, amid continued optimism about the possibility of a Brexit trade deal and comments from a top US official suggesting the UK could be closing in on a deal with the US too.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told the BBC the US was talking to the UK about a mini-trade deal that could lower tariffs on things like Scotch whisky.
“I think it’s extremely likely that we have an FTA — a free trade agreement — with the UK before long,” Lighthizer said in a TV interview.
“There are serious issues that we have to worry about. We have agricultural issues, we have standards issues — there’s a lot of things that are tough compromises that have to be made and those are things that tend to come towards the end of a negotiations.”
The comments helped spur sterling to a fresh two-year high against the dollar. The pound was up half a percent against the US currency to $1.3575 (GBPUSD=X) in early trade in London.
Sterling rose 0.25% against the euro to €1.1092 (GBPEUR=X). The pairing continues to benefited from renewed optimism that the UK can strike a trade deal with the EU before the Brexit transition period ends on 1 January 2021.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs on Wednesday there was “a path to an agreement now”, which helped spark the current sterling rally. There were no major new developments in talks overnight.
“Currently, we’re in that tunnel of negotiation and our teams continue to work incredibly hard,” Home Secretary Priti Patel told LBC radio on Thursday morning.
Lighthizer told the BBC: “Your relationship with Europe will be sorted out one way or another and then I think there’s no reason why the United States and the UK can’t get to a deal fairly expeditiously after that.
“I’m hopeful that we can get some kind of agreement, you never know, we don’t have a lot of time left.”