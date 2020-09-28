Pound rallies as crunch Brexit trade talks resume

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove will this week travel to Brussels for high-level Brexit talks. Photo: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The pound rallied against the euro and dollar on Monday morning, amid rising optimism that a Brexit trade deal could be struck.

Various reports in the weekend press suggested that both the UK and EU were willing to make concessions in trade talks in a bid to reach a deal.

The Sunday Times reported that negotiators hope to enter the “tunnel” — the final, secret phase of deal talks — by the end of this week. The Financial Times carried a similar report on Sunday and quoted an unnamed Whitehall source as saying UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson “very much wants a deal.”

Hopes of a last-minute agreement come after talks almost collapsed at the start of the month. The EU threatened to sue the UK and walk away from trade talks after Britain announced plans to renege on part of the Withdrawal Agreement, breaking international law in the process.

The apparent change in tone boosted sterling. The pound was up 0.45% against the euro (GBPEUR=X) to €1.10 in early trade on Monday and up 0.4% against the dollar (GBPUSD=X) to $1.2794.

View photos The pound rose against the euro on Monday morning. Photo: Yahoo Finance UK More

“We think the narrative that the UK government will once again agree on a last-minute deal of some sorts will reduce the incentive for fast-money investors to chase a bearish GBP story,” said Viraj Patel, head of macro & geopolitics research at Arkera.

Brexit trade talks are set to resume this week, with time running out to strike a deal before the end of the year.

The UK’s negotiating team, led by Lord David Frost, will travel to Brussels on Tuesday to resume talks with EU counterparts on future trading arrangements. Cabinet minister Michael Gove, who is in charge of Brexit, is also heading to Brussels to meet with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic for high-level talks, the BBC reported.

Both sides have just weeks to reach a deal to avoid a disorderly exit of Britain from transition arrangements at the end of December. Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a deadline of 15 October to strike a deal. Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, has also said a deal is needed by October to give enough time for EU lawmakers to approve it before the 31 December deadline.

“If there is no progress this week, a no-deal Brexit seems the likely outcome,” said Milan Cutkovic, a market analyst at AxiCorp.