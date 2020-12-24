Pound against Euro exchange rate: Sterling rises on hopes of Brexit trade deal

(AP)

The pound rose to a near two-year high against the dollar today amid widespread expectation of an announcement that a long-awaited UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal has finally been struck.

Sterling climbed more than 0.8percent to hit $1.3612 - within a whisper of the 2020 high of $1.3624 - with projections suggesting it could be on track to exceed $1.39 in the next four weeks.

Sterling was also up 0.6% on the euro, reaching €1.1150 at 9am. The euro, meanwhile, strengthened 0.1% against the dollar to $1.2205, adding to a 0.2% gain overnight.

In equities, Brexit-sensitive banks, homebuilders and retailers were among the top gainers as the FTSE 100 opened with an optimistic bounce, buoyed by headlines of an imminent deal announcement.

Lloyds Banking Group was up 5.4% or 2.08p to 39.22, taxpayer-backed NatWest up 2.7% or £3.50 to £170.45 and Barclays gaining 3.6% or £5.54 to £157.36.

Housebuilders Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley Group, clothes retailer Next and British Airways owner IAG were also among the main beneficiaries.

But traders hoping that the shortened business day on Christmas Eve – as markets closed at 12.30pm – would include a deal between the UK and EU were left disappointed

Boris Johnson had been expected to appear before the TV cameras in Downing Street this morning after a phone call with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to finalise the deal.

However, as the hours rolled by there were suggestions of a last-minute hitch with snags over the small-print covering fishing rights.

It meant that no announcement had been made as the stock exchange shut down early for the Christmas break, with the FTSE 100 falling back to close up just 0.1% or 6.36 at 6,502.11.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 index, considered a proxy to Brexit sentiment, fared better, closing up 248.92 points, or 1.23%, at 20546.68.

But the standout performer has been the pound, which has enjoyed a steady rise against the dollar since Monday and looked close to hitting highs not seen since May 2018.

Since lows on Monday, when it sank to 1.320, it reached as high as 1.3612, up 3.12% in the week.

Currency markets trade around-the-clock and it is expected further moves will come as more announcements are made.

David Owen, Chief European economist at Jefferies, said: "The devil will be in the detail, but at least we are on the cusp of a deal finally being agreed, and we can hopefully look forward to a strong economic recovery from the second quarter of next year onwards, after the vaccines have been rolled out.

“But this is not the end of Brexit, far from it. 2021 will be the start of managed divergence and for many companies, particularly for services, a fundamental change in the way they do their business.”

David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: "The pound has seen a lot of volatility in recent weeks and months as the uncertainty of the UK's future trading relationship with the EU has impacted the currency.

"Some traders have been avoiding sterling due to the lack of clarity with respect to the EU situation.

"This morning there has been a lot of talk that a deal will be announced and that has lifted the pound. Sterling is up 0.7% versus the US dollar and at one point in the session it came within a whisker of printing a new 31-month high against the US dollar."

Fiona Cincotta, from City Index UK, said: “Those stocks that are closely tied to the health of the UK economy are the ones where we expect to see a reflection of this optimism. We saw it yesterday as the rumours were coming through with strong performance in domestic banks, housebuilders and retailers with the idea of an easier supply chain. These are the sectors which could do well today.”

She described the sentiment sweeping the City as: “Reilef that we got there. Sheer relief that we’ve hopefully got something agreed after a long four-and-a-half years.”

UK markets will close early on Thursday and remain closed for Christmas and Boxing Day on Friday and Monday.

