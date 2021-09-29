Poultry Probiotic Ingredients Market Worth $130 million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Poultry Probiotic Ingredients Industry is anticipated to record around 6% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 on account of growing consumer awareness regarding the importance of incorporating protein-rich foods, such as eggs, in the daily diet.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The poultry probiotic ingredients market revenue is projected to cross USD 130 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing awareness regarding the need to improve gut health and immunity of poultry animals coupled with the increasing outbreak of diseases in chicken will boost the demand for growth promoters such as probiotic ingredients over the forecast period.

Bafidobacterium-based poultry probiotic ingredients industry was valued at over USD 22 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The high efficacy of bafidobacterium in maintaining gastrointestinal flora and preventing contraction of specific infections & diseases in poultry animals and its ability to improve growth rate and feed efficiency in poultry animals are likely to raise the product demand and boost market statistics over the forecast timeframe

Some major findings of the poultry probiotic ingredients market report include:

Growing consumer demand for highly nutritious, protein-rich foods, such as eggs and poultry meat, in daily diets is likely to boost product demand.

The remarkable attributes of streptococcus-based probiotic ingredients, such as their ability to enhance animal weight & feed efficiency, boost growth in broiler chicken, and enhance the quality of chicken meat, are expected to raise the product demand.

The streptococcus-based poultry probiotic ingredients industry exceeded USD 5 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

The poultry probiotic ingredients market demand from breeder application is expected to surpass USD 8.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5%.

Increasing poultry farming activities in different countries of Asia Pacific, such as India, China, Thailand, and Japan, among others, coupled with favorable government support in the form of schemes and subsidies will promote the growth of poultry farming, fostering market expansion.

The Asia Pacific market was valued at over USD 25 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast timeframe.

Evonik Industries, DSM, Adisseo France SAS, Danisco Animal Nutrition, Kemin Industries, and Calpis Co. Ltd. are some of the major players operating in the global market.

The poultry probiotic ingredients market from turkey application surpassed USD 3.5 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.6% throughout the assessment period. Numerous benefits offered by probiotic ingredients, such as effective growth promotion owing to the presence of high-protein content, enhancing immunity by stimulating immunomodulatory response, improving gut health, enhancing digestibility, and efficient nutrient absorption in turkeys, are expected to escalate product demand for producing poultry probiotic products, boosting market expansion.

Europe poultry probiotic ingredients market exceeded USD 28 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% between 2021 and 2027. Stringent government regulations led by the European Commission regarding ban on the use of synthetic antibiotics in animal feed products are expected to raise the product demand in the region. The growing consumer demand for non-contaminated & high-quality meat and increasing instances of disease outbreaks in poultry animals will boost product demand and stimulate market forecasts in the region.

