Pouliot scores twice, Sabres beat Coyotes 5-4

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Buffalo Sabres had what appeared to be a comfortable lead, up 5-1 headed into the game's final 10 minutes.

Then Arizona scored a goal to turn up the pressure. Another tightened it even more. By the time the Coyotes scored with under a minute left, the Sabres were just hanging on.

Benoit Pouliot had two goals and an assist, and Buffalo held off Arizona's furious late charge to beat the Coyotes 5-4 on Thursday night.

''We got away from what had made us successful and almost shot ourselves in the foot, but obviously we'll take the win,'' Sabres coach Phil Housley said.

Kyle Okposo had a goal and an assist to help the Sabres build a four-goal lead in the third period in a battle of the worst teams from each conference.

But Arizona scored three goals in the final eight minutes, pulling within one on Christian Dvorak's goal with an extra attacker and 52 seconds left.

Dvorak's goal came after Zac Rinaldo and Nick Cousins each scored in the third to give the Coyotes a chance, but they couldn't get anything else past Robin Lehner.

Seth Griffith and Evander Kane each scored for Buffalo, which has won three of five after a 0-4-1 start. Lehner stopped 25 shots

''The ending was tough; we don't want to get away from our game defensively,'' Pouliot said. ''We got a little lazy and they capitalized, but we came away with the two points.''

The Coyotes had No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta back after he missed nine games to a lower-body injury but spoiled his return by coughing up another early lead and giving up too many odd-man rushes, including a 2-on-0 short-handed goal.

Raanta had 26 saves and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Coyotes, who have the NHL's worst record at 1-12-1, including 0-6-1 at home.

''You have to trust your teammates and some of our defensive coverage was horrendous,'' Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. ''It's not our system and for whatever reason, when the heat's on, we kind of abandon it.''