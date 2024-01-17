Poulin scores winner, PWHL Montreal beats New York 3-2 for first win at home

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored the winning goal as Montreal edged New York 3-2 for its first win on home ice Tuesday night.

Poulin received a pinpoint pass from Maureen Murphy on the backhand and tipped home her fourth of the season at 13:46 of the third period as the crowd erupted.

The 32-year-old appeared to score the winning goal three nights before in Montreal’s home opener, only to have it called back in an eventual 3-2 overtime loss to Boston.

Gabrielle David and Leah Lum also scored for Montreal (3-1-1). Murphy had two assists and Tereza Vanisova pitched in with her team-leading fifth helper of the season. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 30 saves.

After an electric home opener Saturday at Verdun Auditorium, Montreal drew 6,334 spectators in its first game at Place Bell.

Jessie Eldridge and Jaime Bourbonnais scored for New York (2-3-0). Alex Carpenter had two assists and Ella Shelton earned one, while Abigail Levy stopped 27 shots.

Carpenter and Shelton lead the league with seven points each.

Montreal beat New York 5-2 on the road when the teams met for the first time last Wednesday. Poulin scored a hat trick in the game.

Down 2-1 after 40 minutes, New York tied the game 11 seconds into the third period when Eldridge scored directly off faceoff.

Montreal looked to regain the lead with consecutive power-play opportunities midway through the period but Levy shut the door.

Poulin then knocked in the winner and earned a loud applause when the goal was announced.

