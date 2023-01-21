Poulin scores winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Sonnet at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

Canadian hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin, pictured during a PWHPA game in November, scored the game-winning goal to give Team Harvey's a 3-2 win over Team Sonnet on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Collingwood, Ont. (@PWHPA/Twitter - image credit)

Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal with just over four minutes remaining as Team Harvey's beat Team Sonnet 3-2 on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Collingwood, Ont.

The Canadian star is no stranger to scoring in big moments, and the crowd at Eddie Bush Memorial Arena got to see it first-hand.

With her Canadian Olympic teammate Emily Clark engaged in a puck battle below Team Sonnet's goalline, fellow Canadian linemate Jessie Eldridge freed the puck up along the boards and found Poulin, who wasted no time firing home a one-timer.

WATCH | Team Harvey's takes down Team Sonnet behind Poulin's winner:

The game was a back-and-forth battle, with Team Sonnet's Brianne Jenner and Lillian Braga each responding to goals by Sophia Shaver and Savannah Harmon to tie it 2-2 midway through the third period.

Following Poulin's go-ahead marker, a Team Sonnet bench minor for an extra attacker on the ice effectively ended the game with less than a minute remaining.

Team Scotiabank shuts out Team Adidas

Earlier in the day, Team Scotiabank blanked Team Adidas 3-0 in Owen Sound, Ont., with Canadian Olympic gold-medallists Emerance Maschmeyer and Kristen Campbell combining for the shutout.

American Alex Carpenter opened the scoring for Team Scotiabank early in the first period on a shot that ricocheted in off a defender. Canada's Blayre Turnbull set the goal up by winning an offensive-zone draw and threading a nifty pass to her winger in the slot.

WATCH | Team Scotiabank earns shutout victory:

The goaltenders stood tall in net until halfway through the final frame when four-time Canadian Olympic medallist Rebecca Johnston unleashed a wicked one-timer from the top of the circle, popping the water bottle off the net and extending Team Scotiabank's lead.

Two minutes later, Johnston helped widen the gap even further when she centred a pass to American forward Kelly Pannek off the rush, with the puck redirecting into the net for the third and final goal of the game.

Story continues

This weekend's action wraps up tomorrow in Collingwood when Team Scotiabank takes on Team Sonnet at 9:30 a.m. ET, and Team Harvey's duels Team Adidas at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch live coverage on CBCsports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

The next leg of the Dream Gap Tour will take place on Feb. 11 and 12 in various Ontario cities, which include Peterborough, Niagara, Barrie and Kitchener.

Wesley Chapel, Fla., will host the Tampa Bay Showcase (Feb. 25-26), which will be followed by the Capitals showcase in Arlington, Va. (March 4-5).

The 2022-23 PWHPA season has also had stops in Montreal, Truro, N.S., Pittsburgh, and Ottawa.

The PWHPA's mission is to establish a viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world.