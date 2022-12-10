Poulin scores shootout winner as Team Harvey's rallies past Team Sonnet at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

Team Harvey's celebrates after completing the comeback to defeat Team Sonnet 3-2 on Friday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour event in Gatineau, Que. (@PWHPA/Twitter - image credit)

Team Harvey's and Team Adidas picked up wins on Friday as the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour resumed with games in Gatineau, Que., and Kemptville, Ont.

Canadian superstar Marie-Philip Poulin scored the shootout winner as Team Harvey's stormed back late to defeat Team Sonnet 3-2 in Gatineau, while Team Adidas beat Team Scotiabank 2-1 earlier on Friday in Kemptville.

Poulin fired the puck past goalie Nicole Hensley to give Team Harvey's its seventh straight win, with the last loss coming on Oct. 15 at the Montreal showcase. The four-time Olympic medallist from Beauceville, Que., also scored and collected an assist in regulation as her team erased a two-goal deficit late in the third period.

Team Sonnet led 2-0 entering the third following first-period goals from forwards Natasza Tarnowski and Abby Roque, but Team Harvey's defender Lee Stecklein scored from the point with just over two minutes left in regulation.

Poulin and Laura Fortino assisted the momentum-shifting goal.

Team Harvey's continued to apply pressure, as Jessie Eldridge scored an unassisted equalizer from behind the goal line with just 1.7 seconds left on the clock, sending the game to overtime.

Both goalies made big stops in the extra frame. Hensley denied Poulin point blank with a blocker save, while Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped American star Hilary Knight on a breakaway at the buzzer.

WATCH | Poulin scores in shootout, Team Harvey's completes comeback:

Team Adidas takes down Team Scotiabank

Team Adidas scored the game's first two goals and held on to win in Kemptville with solid goaltending from American Olympian Maddie Rooney, who was named player of the game.

Kristin O'Neill opened the scoring early in the second period after receiving a perfect pass in front of the net from fellow forward Laura Stacey.

O'Neill returned the favour in the third period, setting Stacey up for a breakaway goal with a long pass.

Alex Carpenter made it a one-goal game with two minutes left, with Megan Keller and Melodie Daoust picking up assists, but Team Scotiabank was unable to complete the comeback.

WATCH | Stacey shines as Team Adidas beats Team Scotiabank:

The Ottawa showcase is the fourth event of the season, following stops in Montreal, Truro, N.S., and Pittsburgh. Each event featured all four PWHPA teams.

Team Adidas earned three points with the regulation win, while Team Harvey's picked up two points with the shootout victory. Team Sonnet earned one point.

Unlike previous seasons, each game will count toward season-long standings.

Action continues on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, with Team Adidas taking on Team Sonnet at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Team Harvey's against Team Scotiabank at 7 p.m. ET.

The league will have an all-star event on Sunday in Ottawa, in partnership with the Ottawa Senators. The event will see the top players from the PWHPA compete in a skills competition and three-on-three tournament.

The season continues in January with games in Owen Sound, Ont., and Collingwood, Ont.

The PWHPA's mission is to establish a viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world.

WATCH | Poulin named Canada's top athlete, 'I still love playing the game':