Poulin leads Montreal to 4-3 victory over New York

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored her team-high eighth goal and added an assist in Montreal's 4-3 victory over New York on Wednesday night in the PWHL.

League-leading Montreal (30 points) broke loose for three goals in the first period and led 3-1 heading to the second.

Just 5 1/2 minutes in, Jillian Dempsey opened the scoring, assisted by Sarah Lefort and Mariah Keopple. Montreal made it 2-0 on a goal by Sarah Bujold. Catherine Dubois and Ann-Sophie Bettez assisted.

At 15:37, Gabrielle David got the third goal, assisted by Poulin and Maureen Murphy.

Last-place New York (16 points) got on the board a minute later when Jessie Eldridge scored on the power play, assisted by Abby Roque and Alex Carpenter.

In the second period, New York scored on another power play. Roque's goal at 14:28 was assisted by Ella Shelton and Jaime Bourbonnais.

Through two periods, New York's two power play goals came on four opportunities, while Montreal was 0 for 6 with the advantage.

Early in the third, Montreal regained its two-goal lead when Poulin scored with an assist from Laura Stacey. The goal proved significant after New York picked up its third power-play goal, Eldridge scoring again with assists from Shelton and Bourbonnais.

New York pulled goalie Corinne Schroeder with 1:45 to go but did not score.

New York finished 3 for 5 on the power play.

Montreal had 31 shots on goal to 28 for New York. Ann-Renee Desbiens had 25 saves for Montreal and Schroeder stopped 27.

The Associated Press