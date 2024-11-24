Poulakidas' 22 help Yale beat Fairfield 91-66

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — John Poulakidas' 22 points helped Yale defeat Fairfield 91-66 on Saturday.

Poulakidas shot 7 for 8, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (4-3). Nick Townsend scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Samson Aletan shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Makuei Riek led the Stags (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Fairfield also got 13 points and two steals from Noah Best. Louis Bleechmore also had 11 points.

