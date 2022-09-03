Potter wants change for Oliver Paipoonge

OLIVER PAIPOONGE, ONT. — It’s time for a change.

That’s the motto Rick Potter is running on for the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge mayor’s seat. And it would be a big change indeed going against four-term incumbent Lucy Kloosterhuis and current councillor Brandon Postuma for the top job in Oliver Paipoonge.

Potter, who is also a current councillor after taking over from Alana Bishop in March after she left the municipality, has a multi-faceted platform he’s conducting, but his reason for running is pretty straightforward.

“It’s quite simple, to make a difference,” said Potter, who runs the consulting firm RPC Consulting. “To make a change and to see the change in Oliver Paipoonge. Prepare us for the future and make sure people are actually listened to and our actions are governed accordingly, according to what people are saying.

“I’ve always been known for being honest and straightforward. I’ve always accomplished what I set out to do whether it’s in business or in politics and I would continue that. I respect the opponents, they may have differing views . . . I want to see change, I want to see people listened to and I want to see politicians accountable for what they do, what they don’t do, what they say, what they don’t say and that’s not happening now.”

As councillor, Potter proposed a motion to retain paper ballots for the upcoming election at the Aug. 9 council meeting over electronic voting/alternate voting, but was told “they couldn’t bring back all the paper balloting, it would ruin a whole election.”

Potter is also concerned with the previously proposed amalgamation between Oliver Paipoonge and Conmee Township as well as the number of lots going into a pair of new subdivisions in the municipality and a business/financial/marketing plan for the Founders Museum and Pioneer Village on Highway 61.

While he’s totally opposed to the amalgamation because of the cost that Oliver Paipoonge would have to endure, Kloosterhuis voted for it in 2020 and Postuma has gone on record as saying he’s against amalgamation in this upcoming term.

“I didn’t really have an intent to get back into politics until this amalgamation thing started and it was so nonsensical and was such an atrocity that I felt I had to do something,” said Potter, who was a councillor for eight years with Oliver Township in the late-1980s and early 1990s.

Rosslyn and Murillo will have polling stations open on election day on Oct. 24 in Oliver Paipoonge with volunteers available to help learn the electronic voting system.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal