Potter Township building destroyed by fire reportedly caused by lightning strike

A Potter Township shed was destroyed by a fire that broke out during a severe storm Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 100 block of McClellan Lane just before 3 p.m. The call came through as a lightning strike, Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company Chief Brian Tice said.

The 25-by-25-foot shed was well involved when crews arrived, Tice said. The building and most equipment in it were destroyed.

In addition to Centre Hall, the Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Gregg Township, Millheim and Undine fire companies responded. Firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours. No injuries were reported.

A fast-moving storm brought heavy rain, wind and hail to parts of Centre County on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area, followed by a tornado watch.