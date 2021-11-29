Potter Anderson Announces Two New Partners

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP today announced that Jesse L. Noa and Alyssa K. Ronan have been elected partners of the firm, effective January 1, 2022.



A member of the General Litigation Group, Noa represents businesses and individuals in a wide variety of complex commercial, bankruptcy, employment, and real estate litigation matters in the state and federal courts of Delaware. These matters include contract disputes, expedited restrictive covenant and trade secret litigation, alternative entity disputes, business torts, and commercial foreclosure actions. His practice also includes providing counseling to clients regarding business and regulatory compliance matters, as well as cybersecurity and information governance issues. Noa has been recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for commercial ligation and has been named to the Delaware Rising Stars list for business litigation. In addition to serving as chair of the Delaware State Bar Association’s Labor & Employment Section, he is a volunteer mediator for the Justice of the Peace Court, a member of the Delaware Lawyer board of editors, and a member of the Richard K. Herrmann Technology American Inn of Court. His community activities include serving as a director of the United Way of Southern Chester County, chair of the Pocopson Township Parks, Recreation and Trails Committee, and a member of the Philadelphia Union Fan Council. Prior to his legal career, he served on active duty in the United States Marine Corps. He received a B.A., summa cum laude, from Rowan University in 2009 and a J.D., cum laude, from Villanova University School of Law in 2013.

A member of the Transactions and Corporate Counseling Group, Ronan focuses on corporate advisory, corporate governance, and transactional matters relating to Delaware corporations and alternative entities. She regularly counsels boards of directors, board committees (including special, transaction and conflicts committees), and investors on M&A matters, governance matters, and situations involving conflicts of interests and fiduciary duty issues. She also renders opinions and written advice on a variety of matters arising under the Delaware General Corporation Law, as well as the governance documents of Delaware corporations and alternative entities. Ronan routinely advises public companies, private companies, and special purpose acquisition companies in high-profile strategic transactions. Most recently, she represented the conflicts committee of MGM Growth Properties LLC in connection with the company’s pending sale to VICI Properties, valued at $17.2 billion. For two years running, Ronan has been recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for corporate governance and compliance law, corporate law, and mergers and acquisitions law. An active member of the American Bar Association’s Business Law Section, she is a frequent speaker and contributor on corporate law topics. She received a B.A., summa cum laude, from American University in 2010 and a J.D., magna cum laude, from Rutgers University School of Law in 2013.

Story continues

“Jesse and Alyssa are outstanding additions to our partnership,” said Potter Anderson Chair Kathleen Furey McDonough. “They both began their legal careers at Potter Anderson so it is especially gratifying to see them reach this milestone. With Alyssa’s expertise as a go-to transactional adviser and Jesse’s reputation as a standout litigator, together they exemplify our full-service approach to helping clients with their most sophisticated and complex matters in Delaware.”

About Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP

Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is one of the largest and most highly regarded Delaware law firms, providing legal services to regional, national and international clients. With more than 80 attorneys, the firm’s practice is centered on corporate law, corporate litigation, intellectual property, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, labor and employment, and real estate.

For more information, contact:

Andrea Peicott

Matter

978.270.7934

potteranderson@matternow.com



