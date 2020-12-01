Potter Anderson Announces New eDiscovery Counsel

Potter Anderson
·2 min read

Laura G. Readinger Joins Leading Delaware Law Firm

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP today announced the addition of Laura G. Readinger as eDiscovery counsel at the firm. Readinger will advise clients and co-counsel on eDiscovery and manage the firm’s eDiscovery processes.

Leading Potter Anderson’s eDiscovery practice, Readinger will provide legal support for all eDiscovery-related matters, including the preservation, collection, processing, hosting, review and production of data. Readinger will also advise firm litigators and clients on eDiscovery best practices. She will implement and oversee the program, including its policies and procedures, in conjunction with practice group leaders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Laura to the firm in this important role,” said Peter J. Walsh, Jr., chair of the firm’s Corporate Group. “Laura’s experience counseling clients on the challenges associated with this complex and continually changing area of litigation is a strong addition to our firm.”

Readinger brings over a decade of experience to Potter Anderson as a Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) with a background in corporate and fiduciary litigation. She has considerable experience working on cases in the Court of Chancery, the Superior Court, including the Complex Commercial Litigation Division, and the District Court.

“Laura’s legal and technical experience will add significant value to Potter Anderson across a wide spectrum of our practices,” said David E. Moore, chair of the firm’s General Litigation Group. “As information today continues to migrate online, this role will support the growth of our firm allowing us to expand our capabilities.”

Readinger is an active member of several professional organizations, including the ABA Business Law Section’s Business and Corporate Litigation Committee. Her leadership positions include serving as president of the Delaware Hispanic Bar Association and as an advisory board member of the Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania. She received a J.D. from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 2007 and a B.A. from Cornell University in 2004.

About Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP
Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is one of the largest and most highly regarded Delaware law firms, providing legal services to regional, national and international clients. With more than 80 attorneys, the firm’s practice is centered on corporate law, corporate litigation, intellectual property, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, labor and employment, and real estate.

For more information, contact:
Andrea Peicott
Matter
978.270.7934
potteranderson@matternow.com


Latest Stories

  • 7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

    Hamilton, who already has the 2020 title won, tested positive on Monday after experiencing "mild" symptoms.

  • Wentz, offence struggle again in another Eagles loss

    PHILADELPHIA — Even facing the league’s worst defence couldn’t help the Philadelphia Eagles figure out their offensive woes.Carson Wentz had another rough game and his teammates didn’t provide much support in a 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.The offensive line struggled again, receivers weren’t open often enough and a couple times didn’t run the right route.All of it added up to a measly 250 total yards against a defence that came in allowing a league-high 434.9 yards, including a league-worst 343.7 yards passing.“We just didn’t make plays,” Wentz said. “I don’t think it was scheme. I didn’t make enough plays. I didn’t make enough good throws.”Wentz was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception. Following a week of speculation that rookie backup Jalen Hurts would get more playing time, it didn’t happen. Hurts played two snaps and threw one pass, a completion.“It’s not about one guy,” coach Doug Pederson said. “We had breakdowns across the board. It doesn’t matter who was back there, the mistakes were gonna be made and it’s something we have to fix.”The Eagles went three-and-out on their first five drives. They didn’t get a first down until Wentz ran for 20 yards with under five minutes left in the first half.“I can be better early,” Wentz said. “Slow starts are frustrating.”Pederson defended going for fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks 15 down 11 points in the fourth quarter, saying the team needed to “stay aggressive.” Wentz’s pass went straight to Seattle’s Quandre Diggs as Dallas Goedert turned the other way on the route.“I’ll take the blame,” Goedert said. “I knew the ball was coming to me. I was trying to do too much.”Philadelphia used its 10th different offensive line combination after losing three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson for the season with an ankle injury. Three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks hasn’t played this season following surgery on his Achilles.Wentz was sacked six times and got hit numerous times.“We have battled with a lot of injury, a lot of moving parts,” Pederson said. “We haven’t had the consistency and continuity you would like. We don’t make excuses for it. We have to get better.”The Eagles (3-7-1) would be playing for draft positioning in most seasons with such a poor record but they’re only a half-game behind the Giants (4-7) and Washington in the woeful NFC East.“I’m frustrated. I hate losing,” Wentz said. “But the crazy thing is this division is wide open and guys know that. We’re looking ahead to next week, getting this thing turned around, getting going in the right direction and hopefully surprise some people.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press

  • Texans WR Will Fuller, CB Bradley Roby suspended 6 games for PED violations

    Fuller had been coming off a 171-yard, two-touchdown performance for the Texans.

  • Week 12 takeaways: Tom Brady is not the problem in Tampa Bay

    Bruce Arians needs to spend less time offering excuses and make some significant adjustments to his Tom Brady-led offence.

  • Kim Ng makes her first trade as Marlins GM

    The Marlins added a submariner to their bullpen in a trade with the Indians.

  • Broncos coach Vic Fangio considering punishments for QBs after COVID-19 'masking slip'

    The Broncos had to pull up wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad on Sunday, and it did not go well.

  • Whispers linking Blue Jays to George Springer keep growing louder

    Negotiations have reportedly moved "beyond just talking” with George Springer, indicating the Blue Jays could be inching closer to landing the star free agent.

  • Former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut announces retirement

    The big man won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015.

  • Marshawn Lynch used to crush a shot of Hennessy before every game

    A "shot, shot-and-a-half" of Hennessy is how Marshawn Lynch used to lube his engine before every NFL game — his go-to pregame superstition, he says.

  • Week 13 Pickups: Replacing Will Fuller

    As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.

  • Eagles, Carson Wentz are stuck with each other. And Philly can no longer dodge a painful rebuild.

    Philly and Wentz look like they’d be better apart, but his contract makes that almost impossible. Joined at the bank, they are flailing together. 

  • NFL Power Rankings: This is not a drill, Browns are going to playoffs (unless they screw it up)

    It's weird to see the Browns with an 8-3 next to them in the standings.

  • NFL bad beat: Eagles go for 2-point conversion and it costs bettor who had $500,000 on Seahawks -6.5

    One bettor had $500,000 riding on the Eagles' weird decision to go for 2.

  • Seahawks vs. Eagles highlights | Week 12

    Watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles highlights from Week 12 of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • DK Metcalf continues to haunt Eagles, who watch Carson Wentz struggle again in loss to Seahawks

    The Eagles will regret not drafting DK Metcalf for a long time.

  • Royals sign Minor | FastCast

    Mike Minor and Michael A. Taylor ink deals with the Royals on this edition of FastCast

  • Nick Saban 'feeling fine' after COVID-19 bout, hopeful to return for LSU game

    "I don't anticipate any problems in being able to coach the game this week."

  • Oh look, Shaka Smart has hair now

    This is going to take some getting used to.

  • When will sports stadiums be full again? Dr. Anthony Fauci gives a timeline

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told Yahoo Sports Monday that it’s unlikely NBA teams will be able to host full-capacity crowds during the 2020-21 season.

  • Mad Bets: NCAAF Week 14 Betting Odds

    Matt Gothard and Jared Quay give their best bets for Week 14 of the 2020 college football season.