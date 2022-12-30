A potted history of Bentley’s turbocharged cars

BentlyTurbo R (1991) - detail of engine

The Oldsmobile Jetfire, TVR Taimar Turbo, Saab 99, or was it perhaps the BMW 2002 Turbo? Let’s not have that argument about which was the first turbocharged road car – Bentley’s turbo history is quite complicated enough.

The first turbo Bentley wasn’t even produced by the Crewe-based car manufacturer, but instead by the extraordinary “automobilist” John “Jumbo” Goddard with his friend Wilton Parker, the vice-president of the Garrett Corporation, which produced turbochargers for commercial diesel engines.

A much strengthened 1924 Bentley 3-litre chassis was fitted with a Bentley 8.0-litre engine equipped with two enormous Garrett turbos that (at a pre-set boost of 12psi) helped it to produce a reputed 550bhp at 4,000rpm. Enough to give a geared top speed of 170mph, which was beyond impressive in 1954 when Goddard produced this extraordinary machine.

I drove this behemoth in 2008 and emerged from the vestigial cockpit shaken and stirred. By all accounts, in his last years Bentley founder Walter Owen Bentley saw the car and – while he had never agreed with the idea of the supercharging that made the famous Bentley “Blower” of the Twenties – was moved to tell Goddard: “You know, this is just the course of development that would have taken place if only we had stayed in business.”

To give you some idea how unbelievably raw that machine was, at only 70mph the offside rear wheel tread was grabbing at my elbow on right-hand bends. My waxed-cotton jacket still bears the scars…

Andrew English in the first turbocharged Bentley. It was a 1924 chassis, but was was created in 1954 - Martin Pope

Exciting and perilous as this undoubtedly is, it isn’t the kind of experience that Bentley wishes on the majority of its customers. Swift and silent peregrination is more like it, but don’t try turning a corner…

This was also the biggest problem with the Mulsanne, which in 1982 became the first production turbocharged Bentley and marked the return of the famed “blower” engines.

Before that, in the 1970s David Plaistow – then head of Rolls-Royce Motors (the owner of Bentley at the time) – had encouraged his chief engineer, John Hollings, saying: “Let’s have some fun.” With engineering entrusted to Broadspeed and mounted in a Camargue coupé, the 6.75-litre V8 engine responded to forced induction well, but it didn’t have the refinement expected of a Bentley and suffered from turbo lag, which is when you press the accelerator pedal but nothing happens until the turbine wheels have spooled up. And then a lot happens, all at once.

It took a while for Bentley engineers to take up forced induction again until the 1982 Mulsanne Turbo, which cost £61,744 and with almost 300bhp had plenty of go, but absolutely zero handling. It was also darned expensive for what it was, especially against the rather wonderful Daimler Double-Six. Tested by The Motor magazine in 1983, the handling received a scant two stars and the comment: “Throw the Turbo into even a smooth, constant-radius bend with enthusiasm and you’ll wish you hadn’t.”

Enter engineer Mike Dunn, appointed from Ford in 1983 as Rolls-Royce engineering director. An illustration of Dunn’s no-nonsense style came when he first drove a Mulsanne Turbo. When he arrived back at the Crewe factory a team of engineers had gathered, expecting superlatives to flow about this car, which was entrusted with single-handedly reviving the fortunes of Bentley. Dunn climbed out, listed everything he found wanting and ended saying: “Gentlemen, this just isn’t good enough…”

1985 – the improved Turbo R is born

Bentley Turbo R - 1991 model (it was launched in 1985) - Alex Lawrence

The result was the Turbo R (R standing for roadholding), at its launch in 1985, £68,421’s worth of wonderful, swift and sybaritic fun…

Dunn had appreciated the basically sound underpinnings of the Silver Spirit/Mulsanne platform, and had specified a fairly straightforward job of tying the chassis down to suit its power output, with stiffer springs and dampers, stronger anti-roll bars, grippier tyres (275mm wide Pirelli P7s on cast Ronal wheels) and a Panhard rod for lateral location.

This was to be the harshest-riding Bentley by some degree, but the reaction was extraordinary.

“Remarkable! Where was the scrubby understeer, the keeling body roll, the wet-blancmange wallow?” asked former racing driver Roger Bell in The Motor, which had so panned its predecessor.

“Opulence with afterburners,” said Autocar.

“The chauffeur can be sent home,” commented Performance Car.

“It may not be the best car in the world, but it is certainly one of the most fun to drive,” said Peter Dron at Fast Lane magazine. On the cover, associate editor and racing driver Mark Hales was pictured flat out – and very sideways – in the press demeonstrator example. Officially, Bentley disapproved. Unofficially, they loved it. This was certainly good enough, and for many this was the first “proper” turbocharged Bentley.

Turbo R on the road

So here we are in a 1991 example Turbo R recently acquired by the factory for a rumoured £48,000 and a spritely 35,000 miles old. You need to pull the heavy doors shut like you mean it and they clang home with a deep, sonorous sound like a leather suitcase full of money dropped out of a stately home window.

The beautiful burr walnut facia matches the more complex, almost marquetry, finish on the door tops and there’s cream upholstery, which could do with a clean. It’s a mix of the 1980s, 1970s and 1930s, but all done well and tastefully, unlike many other old/new cars from the time. You sit high in the body yet sunk into a leather armchair, the neat, thin-rimmed leather steering wheel has no adjustment so your arms are slightly more outstretched than you’d initially want.

The Turbo R - Alex Lawrence

Turn the key (still in a facsimile of the old Lucas charging panel) and the short-stroke 6.75-litre V8 wheezily wakes. These days a power output of 298bhp at 3,800rpm seems mild at best. And in these days of three-tonne electric cars, a kerb weight of 2.2 tonnes seems almost feather-light. Performance was a quoted top speed of 135mph (most testers coaxed out more), with 0-60mph in 6.9sec and 0-100mph in 18.3sec. You’d be lucky to eke out more than 17mpg, while a heavy right foot would barely exceed 13mpg.

The woofly engine gives a palpable sense of unstoppable force and there is such pulling power that the General Motors three-speed gearbox (controlled by a steering column stalk) seems rarely to change ratios. Pulling down on the shift lever makes the engine almost seem angry that you’ve chosen to so rudely awaken it.

With Bentley’s home at Pym Lane in Crewe undergoing yet another expansion, the roads around the factory are congested. But, farther out in the Cheshire countryside, this 17ft-long, 6ft 2in-wide monster stretches its legs and the ride on sophisticated high-pressure hydraulics evens out. The seat springing is out of phase with the road springing, though, so there is a slight runaway train sensation on undulating roads.

Andrew English drives a 1991 Bentley Turbo R - Alex Lawrence

While the steering feels like a precision instrument, weight and bulk give a set-course-and-wait aspect to the handling (this isn’t a car you simply throw into a corner and sort things out halfway through). But, once turned in, the Turbo has refreshingly positive body control; it rolls yes, but not excessively, and with lots of feedback. If you owned one, only the fuel consumption would stop you driving it every day. Still, for those thinking of taking the plunge, the words “service history” and “preventative maintenance” should be uppermost in their minds.

The brakes are also powered by the hydraulics and, while certainly powerful, are a bit all or nothing throughout the pedal travel. With these cars that’s often a sign that a bit of attention is required.

As for owning one, well, many have tried. “Bentley for Mondeo money” is a much-used headline but never, ever true. You’d be owning an icon, certainly, which paved the way for a series of remarkable, new generation blower Bentleys as well as the realisation at then-owner, Vickers, that there was just as much equity and promise in the Bentley name as there was in Rolls-Royce. That faith, in turn, spawned the way for cars like the Project 90, Project Java and eventually (under Volkswagen), the Continental GT.

Condition and a comprehensive service history are the watchwords but, even then, you need a strong stomach for the fuel bills.

2003 Continental T

The Continental T - Alex Lawrence

This remarkable car was unveiled at the Geneva motor show in 1996. The company expected to produce just 40 cars a year, with a price of £220,313. This was the ultimate expression of the Turbo R bodyshell, designed for the apogee of high-speed continental touring and also to take it to the Germans, who were starting to muscle in on the act. Expensive, then, although production of this 17ft-long, 2.5-tonne two-door coupé reached 321 units before it was shelved in 2003.

Based, of course, on the 1991 Continental R (which was the first Bentley-only bodyshell since the 1965 S3 Continental S) the Continental T was a short-wheelbase version of the R with more power and torque, wider wheel arches and bigger brakes and more roll stiffness, which resulted in better handling at the expense of rear-seat leg room and ride quality. This series of cars was, as Eric Dymock puts it in The Complete Bentley: “A signal of growing confidence in the make, and the first of such a separate character since 1965.”

Did I also say that both R and T were damn good-looking cars? The John Heffernan and Ken Greenley-designed body, with its fabulous greenhouse, is perhaps one of the best-ever looking Bentleys. Big, though; even the short-wheelbase T is 17ft long and just over 6ft wide and an absolute masterpiece of reverse packaging, a tiny cabin atop a sizeable boat. Not that the rear seats aren’t comfortable, it’s just that getting into them isn’t, and it takes time as the electric front seats move forward and tilt at the speed of Dracula’s coffin lid.

Andrew English drives a 2003 Bentley Continental T - Alex Lawrence

This car is one of the further-modified Mulliner versions available from 1998; in fact it’s the last Continental T ever made. The steering-rack ratio was quickened, the single exhaust pipe looked like the town drain, and the 18-inch wheels were shod with low-profile Pirelli tyres.

By this time, Bentley had launched the Arnage with its bi-turbo V8 BMW engine, and the whole battle over ownership between Volkswagen and BMW had begun, so this enormous coupé with its dipsomaniac motor looked increasingly out of the past. Not that anyone appears to have told it so...

Open one of the enormous, heavy doors (rear passengers get their own door catches) and you enter a quilted-leather lined cabin with a dashboard out of a Royal Navy destroyer. While the traditional chrome-on-brass “jewellery” still bespotted the dash, they couldn’t resist fiddling around. So, the powered mirror adjusters were virtually unfindable and while the Lucas charging panel still activated the electrics, you had to find the unmarked chromium plate starter button in the middle of the nine-dial facia to get the engine turning. Oh and it had a gear lever, heaven forfend…

2003 Bentley Continental T - Alex Lawrence

By now, the blown 6.75-litre V8 was producing 420bhp and 645lb ft of torque, which when channelled through a four-speed non-lockup automatic gearbox gave this 2.45-tonne version a top speed of 168mph and 0-62mph acceleration in six seconds – the red line was at 4,500rpm.

Average fuel consumption was, gulp, 13.7mpg. They built 158 examples of the Mulliner and the price was £225,000, which was simply fabulously expensive for its day. When you see them for sale these days, they all seem to command prices around £100,000 – and all seem to have remarkably low mileage, which proves that even plutocrats don’t get out as much as they’d like.

What’s it like? Well, an occasion for a start, more anticipated than an eight-year-old’s birthday. It’s big and heavy and you feel every mm and kg on narrow country roads when you encounter roadhog SUV drivers. The turning circle feels larger than a Victorian carousel and it has the same firm lowspeed ride as the Turbo R on which it is based. There’s a feeling of bodywork unseen as you manoeuvre around the crowded roads, while you can sense the enormous prow just longing for the ferry ports and a Route Nationale down to the Cote d’Azur.

These are stand-out cars and they leave a mark on your memory when you see one on the road, but the more discreet Turbo R is a better car for rapid peregrination in the traditional Bentley manner.

2019 Flying Spur W12

Bentley Flying Spur W12 (2019) - Alex Lawrence

Bentley launched its first Flying Spur in 1957 – the name came from the family crest of Arthur Talbot Johnstone, managing director of coachbuilder HJ Mulliner. It was a handsome and more upright version of the fabulous S1 Continental coupé.

Volkswagen’s W12 engine was launched at the 1997 Tokyo motor show. With four banks of cylinders made up of two narrow-angle V6 engines, the twin-turbo W12 was launched under the bonnet of the Continental GT coupé in 2003. It didn’t feature in the Flying Spur saloon until 2005 with a launch in Venice, of all places. As Evelyn Waugh once telegraphed: “Streets full of water, please advise.”

Through three generations (and the option of an Audi V8-engined model), the Flying Spur ended up here with the Mk3 version, which was restyled and re-engineered into a sort of four-door hot rod. Perhaps the ultimate Flying Spur, then? Well, certainly for the W12 version, since production of this remarkable engine ceased in 2021.

Bentley W12 engine in 2019 Flying Spur - Alex Lawrence

By that time more than 100,000 examples of this twin-turbo 6.0-litre unit had been built in Crewe and in its apotheosis fitted to the 650bhp/667lb ft Bentley Bentayga SUV, it was producing 27 per cent more power and 38 per cent more torque than it had in the 2003 Continental GT.

Climbing behind the wheel you’re immediately aware of differences between this and the earlier cars. No DIN-sized Alpine radio cassette (replaced with a rotating touchscreen affair that is one of the wonders of modern automotive interior design), no slamming, clanking doors, no armchair-like seats, no lamb’s-hide rugs and, as you might expect, a completely different driving experience.

2019 Bentley Flying Spur W12 - Alex Lawrence

While it would be hard to hide away in the Flying Spur, all 5,316mm and 2.44 tonnes of it, to drive it feels about two times lighter than the other two: solid, more convenient, easier to place on the road, easier to steer and with a ride quality that maintains its composure at low and high speeds. Computerised management of ignition and fuelling means it gathers speed more quickly, with better throttle progression and hardly discernible turbo lag. There’s less whooshing of air, smoother aerodynamics, it’s all very modern and plush.

The Telegraph verdict

Yet… and you can see this coming a mile off, yet it doesn’t quite have the presence of the old cars with their wheezing turbos, harsh low-speed ride and weird high-pressure hydraulic brakes. They’re just, well, more of an occasion.

Andrew English with 3 turbocharged Bentleys: from left, 2003 Continental T, 2019 Flying Spur W12 and 1991 Turbo R - Alex Lawrence

It’s funny how Alfred Buchi’s invention of the turbocharger helped to reinvent and save the Bentley marque. Now, it’s off in another direction with the Crewe-based firm stepping in line with current owner Volkswagen’s avowed aim of becoming an all-electric marque, despite the obvious appeal of hydrogen fuel cells in such large and heavy cars.

It’ll be a sad day when the discreet purring from behind the famed “flying winged” Bentley badge is gone and I’ll miss these old and not-so-old things. Mind you, if you forced me to take just one, the choice is obvious (or am I that predictable?)... Make mine a Turbo R. Utterly flawed yet utterly lovely.