Potlotek hosts Moose hunting camp for women

POTLOTEK — A group of 15 women from Potlotek First Nation are gearing up for a moose hunting camp next week.

The camp hopes to teach women from the Mi’kmaq community about treaty rights, hunting protocols and about traditional medicines in the Cape Breton Highlands.

For Jocelyn Marshall it's about ensuring she learns this knowledge so she can pass it on.

“We’re the ancestors now, and we have to think generationally,” said the 29-year-old.

She’s the recruiter for the moose hunting camp, which is sponsored by the Potlotek Health Centre, and says there is an eagerness from women in her community to learn this. The spots filled up quick and they have a waiting list of 10 women. Marshall said the women who’ve signed up range from ages 20 to 60.

She said they all come with varying knowledge and experience, so they all have different goals when they go up. Marshall has been active in fishing and small-game hunting but over the last five years she’s been learning about the intricacies of hunting a moose. She’s hoping to harvest one when they go up.

“It all comes down to feeding the community,” said Marshall.

The group will have four experienced hunters from across Unama’ki to help them learn about hunting protocols and safety tips. And Marshall said they’ll probably share stories of the hardships they faced will asserting their treaty rights.

Heidi Marshall said some elders will also be there to ensure they learn about the teachings of netukulimk, the importance of the moose and traditional medicines.

She is from Membertou First Nation and a consultant on the project with the health centre. She teaches Aboriginal law at Cape Breton University, so she’ll be personally informing the women of their inherent rights.

“It's important for our women to begin to understand our traditional ways,” said Marshall.

She said chief and council leadership are so focused on issues like housing, clean drinking water and social welfare that there is often a gap in grassroots knowledge. And Marshall hopes to continue filling that void. She’s helped organize elder and youth retreats in the past and hopes the women participating in this hunt can bond over their experience.

Marshall said everyone has been feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and many may be feeling isolated. She's hoping this event makes them feel connected and thinks its important women learn the traditions of the moose hunt so its never forgotten.

The group will heading out on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 and a mental health support worker will also be on hand.

“We’re just making sure they feel a sense of community,” said Marshall.

She said food insecurity is an issue many of the Unama’ki communities face and it was made even clearer with the pandemic. Marshall hopes if they catch a moose, they can host a canning and food preserving workshop while also donating meat to the newly opened food bank.

Jocelyn Marshall said the community is also getting ready to have separate wellness retreats for the men and the youth. And she hopes to continue teaching the younger generation.

“If we don’t show them the way, they’ll never wake up,” said Marshall.

