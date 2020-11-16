Potlotek fisher reacts to Minister Jordan's statement

ST. PETER'S — Along the St. Peter's Canal, Michael Basque was working on his boat. He was one of the two boats that launched Potlotek’s moderate livelihood at the start of October.

He was shocked to hear Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s statement saying conservation remains an issue in the bay. For Basque the statement was part of the broader systemic racism issue.

“They don’t want a native here making a little bit of money — they want to see our community's poor,” said the 42-year-old.

Docked in the wharf are roughly 10 boats from Eskasoni and Potlotek First Nation Chief Wilbert Marshall said his community is fishing just over 700 traps, while Eskasoni maybe has 400.

“It’s just a shame that someone like the minister can come out and say we have too many traps,” said Basque.

In a statement from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans on Friday, Jordan said both sides need to work together to ease any tensions and ensure the lobster stocks are healthy.

“While lobster stocks are generally healthy, monitoring has recently indicated that fishing activities have significantly increased in St. Peter's Bay. The scale and operation of current activities is even in excess of First Nation moderate livelihood fishing proposals. When there is a high concentration of traps in a particular area, it raises concerns regarding localized impacts to the stock,” said Jordan in the release.

Basque said for over 260 years the Mi’kmaq were excluded from the industry and practising their inherent rights. And that’s why he sees it as systemic problem.

So fishing now for Basque is all about asserting those treaty rights.

“I’m not afraid to practice my treaty rights,” said Basque.

He said he fishes just over 80 traps and he knows many of the moderate livelihood fishers aren’t fishing all their allowed traps either.

He said the moderate livelihood fishing season is set to wrap up Dec. 14 out of respect for the commercial fishing season. Basque said tensions in the bay are relatively easygoing, although they get some stares and people count their traps. They also get a lot of support from locals.

But for now, he’s focused on exercising his rights.

“I’m going to go check my pots and go have some lobster and feed my family,” said Basque.

Oscar Baker III, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post