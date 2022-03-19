Potholes, poor roads leaving a hole in Canadian wallets: CAA

The “thunk of doom” is a sound we’ve all come to know...meaning it's pothole season.

According to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), potholes and poor roads may cost the country’s drivers up to $3 billion every year. That equals about $126 per vehicle, annually.

So, why do we have so many potholes in Canada?

According to meteorologist Rachel Modestino, it has to do with the freeze-thaw cycle. A thaw cycle means temperatures are above zero, helping to form water. The water then seeps into crevices in the pavement. When this is followed by a freeze cycle and temperatures drop below freezing, water forms ice, which then expands. This causes air pockets that collapse when the weight of a car drives over them.

Potholes/Kabir Bageria

(Kabir Bageria/The Weather Network)

To get some answers about how potholes affect your vehicle, we caught up with Tiago Almedia from Simplicity Car Care’s Etobicoke location.

“They damage wheels on vehicles, they also damage the tires on the vehicle, and the suspension. I would drive slowly, and try and avoid these potholes as much as possible," said Almedia.

In 2021, Toronto filled a total of 120,000 potholes. But this is nothing nothing compared with 2018's number, however, when more than 240,000 potholes had to be covered. Most municipalities have a reporting system in place to inform them about potentially dangerous potholes.

As you navigate through this pothole season, be sure to look forward, not just for potholes, but for the warmer temperatures ahead.