The pothole scandal can no longer be ignored

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak inspecting a pothole

A wet end to winter and a soggy start of spring has seen the re-emergence of that scourge of motorists: the pothole. A photograph last week showing Rishi Sunak campaigning in local elections and inspecting a road on a housing estate in Darlington provoked ridicule. But for many this is a serious matter, as attested by our Letters page. Potholes are not only potentially dangerous and likely to damage cars and bicycles, they are a reminder of the basic failure of the authorities to ensure the upkeep of the highways. As we report today, plans for heavier lorries on the roads could exacerbate the pothole problem further.

Some public bodies blame others for damaging the roads and not repairing them, such as water and gas companies laying pipes. New regulations came into force on April 1 requiring utility firms to resurface roads to the best possible standard after street works, backed by a rigorous inspection regime. This needs to be properly enforced. The Government also says that it is spending £5.5 billion by 2025 to maintain roads, with millions diverted into pothole repairs. But why, then, are there so many unfilled?

Local authorities often claim that they haven’t the money for proper resurfacing, as opposed to infilling, yet they seem to have the funds to install new cycle lanes or barriers. Indeed, many people cannot understand why they pay so much in tax to use the roads and yet they are kept in a pitiful condition. The original Road Fund was established in 1909 to raise money specifically for the upkeep and construction of roads. Lloyd George secured support in the Commons by promising that the revenue would be hypothecated and not siphoned off for other spending. That didn’t last long.