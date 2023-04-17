Pothole repairs delayed by up to 18 months

Potholes

Residents in some areas of the UK are being forced to wait more than 18 months for potholes to be fixed, new data show.

Freedom of Information (FOI) requests by the Liberal Democrats reveal that it took Stoke-on-Trent City Council 516 days to fix a pothole after being alerted about it, the equivalent of 18-and-a-half months.

The requests saw responses from 81 councils, with residents in the London Borough of Westminster having the second-longest wait for a repair at 556 days, and Norfolk County Council taking 482 days to fill one hole after being reported.

Helen Morgan MP, Liberal Democrats local government spokesperson, said that potholes were plaguing the country’s roads and the postcode lottery had to end.

She said: “Motorists should not have to spend their journeys choosing between hitting potholes or dangerously swerving around an obstacle course of tarmac craters.”

The research, which covered the 12 months to April 2022, found the average time it took for councils to fix a pothole was just under three weeks, while some took nearly two months.

The figures come as the UK faces a major pothole crisis on its roads.

Last month, the Asphalt Industry Alliance’s annual report into the state of potholes in the UK found that it would cost £14 billion to fix all of the UK’s potholes, up from £12 billion last year.

It also said that one-fifth of the country’s roads would be undrivable in five years unless action was taken.

The pothole issue in one area became so dire that a local teenager set up a crazy golf course using the craters on the high street.

Ben Thornbury, a Wiltshire resident, mocked up a sign and opened a course in the middle of the market town of Malmesbury earlier this month, advertising it as “high street crazy potholes golf”.

Across the 81 councils that responded to the FOIs, a total of 556,658 potholes were reported, with some councils receiving tens of thousands of reports over the 12-month period.

Derbyshire County Council received 90,596 reports across the year, while Lancashire County Council received the second most with 67,439 reports, and Northumberland County Council the third with 51,703.

The average time taken to fix a reported pothole across 29 councils that responded was just under three weeks.

However, the FOI requests revealed that Newham council had the longest response time, with the London borough taking 56 days on average to respond to reports. Lambeth was next with a response time of 50 days.

The Liberal Democrats claimed that some of these issues were down to the government slashing local authorities’ highways maintenance budgets by £500 million, around a quarter, since 2020/21.

As part of his Budget announcement in March, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, revealed that he would be providing an additional £200 million one-off payment to fix potholes on English roads.

The funding was in addition to the government’s annual £500 million pothole fund and would mean £700 million would go to fixing these roads in 2023/24.

However, the Liberal Democrats said that this was not enough and demanded that the cuts to highways budgets were reversed.

Ms Morgan said: “It is not fair for local residents in some areas of the country to be waiting over a year for road repairs because their council cannot afford it.

“The pothole postcode lottery needs to end. That’s why the Liberal Democrats are demanding that the Government reverses its cuts to councils’ road maintenance budgets in full, so they can get on with fixing our roads.”

Greg Hands, chairman of the Conservative Party, hit back at the Liberal Democrats’ findings, claiming the Conservatives fixed more potholes than Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

He said: “If you are unfortunate enough to live in an area with a Liberal Democrat council it’s less likely your potholes will be fixed.

“Labour’s record is no better. Their only plan to stop potholes in Wales is to simply stop building any roads.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We’re investing more than £5.5 billion to maintain roads up and down the country, and cracking down on utility companies that leave potholes in their wake, so motorists and cyclists can enjoy smoother, safer journeys.”