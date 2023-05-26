Pothole crisis worsening as councils choose cheap, quick fixes

A car passing potholes in a road near Peterborough in Cambridgeshire - Joe Giddens/PA

Councils are spending a third less on filling potholes than they were eight years ago as they use cheaper quick fixes to plug the growing numbers on UK roads.

Analysis by the Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) for the Telegraph has shown that the amount spent by councils on filling potholes dropped from £144 million in 2015 to just £96 million last year. This was mirrored by a drop in the number of potholes fixed with only 1.4 million filled last year, compared to 2.7 million eight years ago.

Councils are choosing cheaper and quicker methods to fill potholes, which can sometimes last only a matter of weeks, as they face funding pressures and obligations to keep their roads safe.

Experts have said that councils are opting to merely plug potholes with hot and cold lay tarmac, rather than the longer-lasting “permanent repairs” which require cutting out the road and filling it in.

Mark Morrell, utility engineer of 25 years and pothole campaigner, told the Telegraph that councils are being forced into these shorter-term repairs because of funding constraints.

Mr Morrell, who is also known as Mr Pothole because of his campaigning work, said: “Over the years, highways authorities have been forced into quick fix cheap repairs due to lack of money.

“Many of which don’t last that long, in some cases only days. More permanent repairs are required which do cost more, but last.”

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “Implementing a quick fix to fill a dangerous surface fault is better than nothing, particularly where life and limb are at risk, but the scale of our current pothole woes suggests a more fundamental problem is emerging with the age and state of our roads which quick and dirty patching won’t tackle.”

Linda Taylor, Cornwall council leader and transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association, argued that councils would rather make more cost effective long term improvements to our local roads, rather than “expensive short term emergency repairs”.

Cllr Taylor said: “Only by the government providing councils with increased and long term funding certainty can this growing problem be addressed and our roads brought up to scratch.”

The AIA analysis, which is taken from its annual ALARM pothole reports over several years, found that the amount spent on filling potholes dropped off significantly between 2015 and 2018 from £144 million to £94 million.

It also showed that the percentage of councils’ highways budgets being spent on filling potholes dropped from more than eight per cent in 2015 to just over four per cent last year.

Rick Green, AIA chair, said: “Reviewing the findings from ALARM submissions since 2015, we can see that there is a downward trend, both in the reported amount spent on pothole repairs as well as in the percentage this represents of local highway carriageway budgets.”

Using more preventative measures

He suggested that councils were spending less fixing potholes because they have been using more preventative measures to stop potholes forming and reforming in the first place.

Despite local authorities carrying out more preventative actions to ensure roads are in a better state, the AIA data reveals that for the last six years, the condition of the roads remained the same, with one in every 10 miles of local roads in “poor overall condition”.

The experience of the public reflects this, with a survey of more than 2,000 people carried out by FindOutNow for the Telegraph finding that 84 per cent of people had seen the number of potholes increase in the last year. Only six per cent had said the situation had improved.

It comes after the AA reported earlier this week that the number of pothole-related call-outs it had received had grown by a third in a year, with the company responding to 52,000 incidents in April alone.

The Telegraph survey also indicated that councils were struggling to cope with the increase, with 81 per cent of respondents saying that it was taking longer for local authorities to fix potholes in their area.

A DfT spokesperson said: “We’re investing more than £5 billion from 2020 to 2025 to maintain local roads, with an extra £200 million announced at the Budget in March, and since April new rules have been in force to clamp down on utility companies leaving potholes behind after carrying out street works.

“This will help fix millions of potholes a year and resurface roads up and down the country, making journeys smoother and safer for everyone.”