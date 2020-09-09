Potential Wolfpack owner Carlo LiVolsi says he will take care of players

TORONTO — The Toronto Wolfpack are currently a team without a league, an insolvent rugby league franchise whose missed payroll totals some 500,000 pounds ($854,620).

But where others see a sporting sinkhole, Carlo LiVolsi sees a business opportunity.

LiVolsi is bidding to take over the transatlantic franchise whose brief history is already fraught with drama, success and failure. The trailblazing team essentially went from a blank piece of paper in 2016 to a juggernaut that rose through the ranks in the lower leagues and won its way into the top-tier Super League last October.

But unable to play games in Canada because of the global pandemic, seeing its stars left in limbo in England because of visa issues and without the proper financial underpinning, the franchise drowned in a sea of red this summer.

LiVolsi, who says he can fix the finances, wonders why rugby league officials might say anything but yes to his ownership bid.

"You spend four years marketing this whole thing to get to Super League. It's got tremendous fan base and notoriety and momentum from a club perspective. The financial side, that will take care of itself," LiVolsi said Wednesday.

"I think people will forget about the past, the sins of the past ownership if you have the right people involved. And we're that group."

A native of Woodbridge just north of Toronto, LiVolsi has spent the last 18 years in the beauty products distribution business. The father of three, who says he is in his 40s, owns 12 to 13 businesses, most in the beauty industry.

"Predominantly I hang my hat selling (to) major Fortune 500 retailers around the world," he said. "Service retailers like Woolworths in Australia, I do business with Boots in the U.K., Walmart — which is our largest customer — etcera."

The Wolfpack stood down July 20, saying they could not afford to complete the rest of its debut season in Super League. Unable to continue funding the team, majority owner David Argyle is stepping away to make room for new ownership.

That is LiVolsi, who made his case to take over the team to Super League and Rugby Football League officials last week. The Wolfpack also delivered an 80-page submission to the sport's authorities.

The hope is the Wolfpack can return to action next season, although LiVolsi made it clear he is not interested in taking over a team demoted back to the lower divisions.

"It's Super League or bust ... I'm not interested in anything else other than that," LiVolsi said in his first public comments on the Wolfpack.

LiVolsi was a founding shareholder of the franchise, which first took the field in 2017 — winning promotion first from the second-tier League 1 and then the second-tier Championship.

The Wolfpack were 0-6-0 in their debut season in the elite Super League before the campaign was halted by COVID-19. The league is back playing, with the remaining 11 teams competing in front of empty stands.

LiVolsi believes while the ownership group under Argyle put a good product on the field, it was "devoid of (the) basic structure that you need to run a business."

He says he has the business acumen and experience to change that.

Job 1 will be paying the players what they are owed. LiVolsi said the fact that they have gone without a paycheque since June 10 is "disgusting."

"I think that's dishonest," he said. "And it's not the way you run a business. Nor is it the way you live your life."

"From a personal perspective, I feel for all the players," he added. "I can only say if we're given the opportunity, things are going to be much different. They're going to prosper under us. They're going to make more money and be treated like family — versus outcasts, (like) how they were treated before.

"There's no excuse for not paying your bills, you don't go into an agreement and then not pay the people who help you."

LiVolsi, who says he too is owed money by the club, committed to meeting all obligations to the players if he takes over the team. Other outstanding bills will then have to be negotiated "because I don't even know what is owed specifically."

Some players have left the club. Others are playing for other teams on short-term loans.

LiVolsi said he would "absolutely" love to have Wolfpack star Sonny Bill Williams back next year, calling the signing of the former All Black "a smart deal to be had if you have the money to be able to do it" from a marketing perspective

