Blowing snow will create treacherous travel in Quebec as storm winds down

Digital Writers
·5 min read
Blowing snow will create treacherous travel in Quebec as storm winds down

A powerful winter storm, which stretched a distance of 3,000 km, has had a massive impact on millions of people in North America. The brunt of the storm hit Central Canada Friday, with winter storm and storm surge warnings peppered across southern Quebec.

Hydro-Quebec reported Saturday that under 160,000 customers are still without power across the province as of Saturday evening, thanks to the storm’s lingering high winds and blowing snow. Airlines cancelled more than 100 flights out of Montreal on Friday, with delays mounting as conditions deteriorate.

Resources:

As well, highways around Montreal were obstructed by multi-vehicle pileups on Saturday. Roads throughout the province were covered by ice and snow, with zero visibility in some places.

qcSNOW
qcSNOW

Cold temperatures persist, but light snow for Christmas on Sunday

Blowing and drifting snow with snow flurries will continue across the province on Christmas Day, however, snowfall will be rather light. Blowing snow advisories and winter storm warnings are still in place.

Strong southwesterly winds will gust to 40-60 km/h Sunday, then subsiding for Boxing Day on Monday. Winds combined with snow will give near-zero visibilities in blowing snow Sunday. Watch for snowdrifts due to blowing snow on roads, especially in exposed areas.

QCWIND
QCWIND

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Temperatures will remain quite cold and hold at minus double-digit highs across the northern half of the province Sunday through early next week.

Below is a collection of the some the impacts seen so far from this historic event:

WATCH: Squirrel hangs on for dear life as blizzard conditions hit Quebec

Click here to view the video

Thumbnail courtesy of Jack Schlott, taken in Québec City, Que.

Latest Stories

  • U.S. under a deep freeze Christmas weekend

    STORY: An arctic blast gripped much of the United States Saturday…leaving more than 800,000 without power, while also driving flight cancellations, as plummeting temperatures were predicted to bring the coldest Christmas Eve on record to several cities.HOCHUL: “Mother Nature threw the kitchen sink at us this time.”New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke of the deep freeze impacting her state: HOCHUL: “...the Buffalo airport will be closed until at least 11 AM Monday. I think that is going to be, unfortunately, very disruptive to those who want to leave or arrive or spend time with family over the Christmas holiday. And also the roads are not safe. (FLASH) we have been hit with everything from wind and flash freeze and unprecedented velocity of wind, almost 80 miles an hour in Buffalo, and in other parts of the state, very high numbers as well as the snow, ice flooding. So, it's been a very tough one."Blizzard conditions remained in Buffalo and its surrounding county on the edge of Lake Erie in western New York Saturday, where between 4-to-6 feet of snow will fall by Sunday, the National Weather Service said.Around the country, fatal car accidents left at least 16 dead from weather-related accidents, according to media reports. And... more than 2,500 U.S. flights were canceled on Saturday.The severe weather prompted authorities across the country to open warming centers in libraries and police stations while scrambling to expand temporary shelter for the homeless. The challenge was compounded by the influx of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border by the thousands in recent weeks.

  • Screaming winds set to rattle Atlantic Canada into Saturday

    High winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding will continue to batter Atlantic Canada to start the long holiday weekend.

  • Snow squalls, blizzard conditions continue in Ontario, Quebec

    Gerald Cheng, meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada, says motorists need to take extreme care on Saturday as conditions remain hazardous due to snow and strong winds.

  • Christmas dinner sticker shock: N.B. families will pay a lot more this year

    Whether it's the turkey, the dressing or the buttery mashed potatoes, New Brunswickers will be paying more for their Christmas dinner this year. Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, said overall food prices are up about 10 per cent this holiday season. But New Brunswickers should consider themselves lucky, especially when compared to other parts of the world. "Canada has one of the lowest food inflation rates in the world right now," said Charleboi

  • Storm Brings Whiteout Conditions to Lancaster, New York

    An Arctic cold front brought snow, gusty winds, and a rapid drop in temperatures to parts of New York on Friday, December 23, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).This footage was posted to Twitter by user @ashleysviews, who said it was filmed during whiteout weather in Lancaster on Friday.The NWS said conditions would remain “extremely treacherous” northeast of the Great Lakes on Saturday.Lake-effect snow, near-zero visibility, wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph, and wind chills of -10 to -30 degrees Fahrenheit were forecast. Credit: @ashleysviews via Storyful

  • Lingering snow means poor travel continues in parts of Atlantic Canada

    Sea-effect snow behind Atlantic Canada's departing storm could give some areas a snowy, white Christmas.

  • Whistleblower group criticizes federal review of wrongdoing disclosure regime

    OTTAWA — An advocacy group for those who reveal wrongdoing says it cannot support a new task force looking at the federal whistleblowing regime because it lacks someone with "lived experience" as an actual whistleblower. In a letter to Treasury Board President Mona Fortier, Whistleblowing Canada Research Society president Pamela Forward calls the absence a "shocking omission." The group, which works to advance education and understanding of the whistleblowing phenomenon, also raises concerns abo

  • Shapiro's big win is a high note amid antisemitism surge

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania's next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage. At a time of rising concern about overt expressions of antisemitism, some observers are seeing a bright spot in his decisive victory, particularly coming in a presidential battleground state in which he was competing with a starkly contrasting opponent who deployed Christian nationalist themes. The state vo

  • Refusing to accept bottle returns may result in fine for Coquitlam Real Canadian Superstore

    Environmental Protection Officers recommended fining the Coquitlam Real Canadian Superstore for refusing to allow customers to return recycled beverage containers or provide them a necessary refund. The Ministry of Environment received a public complaint the location was refusing to accept returns, contrary to recycling regulations in the Environmental Management Act. The regulations state that any “seller,” meaning a producer or retailer, of beverage containers are obliged to accept returns of

  • Paradox between warming climate and intense snowstorms, say scientists

    FREDERICTON — There is a complex, counterintuitive relationship between rising global temperatures and the likelihood of increasingly intense snowstorms across Canada. Winters are becoming on average milder and warmer than they used to be, but there has also been a noted rise across the country in extreme weather events, such as intense snowstorms, said John Clague, a professor of geosciences at Simon Fraser University, in Burnaby, B.C. People might think it illogical that parts of the country a

  • At Least 15 Dead in Multiple States as Dangerous Winter Storm Sweeps Across the United States

    At least 15 deaths have been reported, including four people who were involved in a massive pileup on an Ohio highway

  • Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

    CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalv

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Should the Blue Jays consider a reunion with Liam Hendriks?

    A reunion may be in the cards between the Toronto Blue Jays and relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, who last appeared for the team in 2015.

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Kansas City shut down Geno Smith and Seattle's slumping offense and the Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday. Travis Kelce had six catches for 113 yards, and Kadarius Toney and Jerick McKinnon had touchdown catches as the AFC West champion Chiefs (12-3) remained tied with Buffalo for the conference's best record with two games to go. The Chiefs stopped the Seahawks (7-8) twice on fou

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York's loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets' 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams' return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL's

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg