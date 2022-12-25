Blowing snow will create treacherous travel in Quebec as storm winds down

A powerful winter storm, which stretched a distance of 3,000 km, has had a massive impact on millions of people in North America. The brunt of the storm hit Central Canada Friday, with winter storm and storm surge warnings peppered across southern Quebec.

Hydro-Quebec reported Saturday that under 160,000 customers are still without power across the province as of Saturday evening, thanks to the storm’s lingering high winds and blowing snow. Airlines cancelled more than 100 flights out of Montreal on Friday, with delays mounting as conditions deteriorate.

Resources:

As well, highways around Montreal were obstructed by multi-vehicle pileups on Saturday. Roads throughout the province were covered by ice and snow, with zero visibility in some places.

qcSNOW

Cold temperatures persist, but light snow for Christmas on Sunday

Blowing and drifting snow with snow flurries will continue across the province on Christmas Day, however, snowfall will be rather light. Blowing snow advisories and winter storm warnings are still in place.

Strong southwesterly winds will gust to 40-60 km/h Sunday, then subsiding for Boxing Day on Monday. Winds combined with snow will give near-zero visibilities in blowing snow Sunday. Watch for snowdrifts due to blowing snow on roads, especially in exposed areas.

QCWIND

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Temperatures will remain quite cold and hold at minus double-digit highs across the northern half of the province Sunday through early next week.

Below is a collection of the some the impacts seen so far from this historic event:

WATCH: Squirrel hangs on for dear life as blizzard conditions hit Quebec

Click here to view the video

Thumbnail courtesy of Jack Schlott, taken in Québec City, Que.