Potential Upside For GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC) Not Without Risk

GRC International Group plc's (LON:GRC) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the IT industry in the United Kingdom have P/S ratios greater than 1.8x. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does GRC International Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

GRC International Group could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For GRC International Group?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like GRC International Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 12%. Although, the latest three year period in total hasn't been as good as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 15% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 13%, which is not materially different.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that GRC International Group's P/S is lagging behind its industry peers. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of GRC International Group's revealed that its P/S remains low despite analyst forecasts of revenue growth matching the wider industry. Despite average revenue growth estimates, there could be some unobserved threats keeping the P/S low. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for GRC International Group (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

