Potential Parkland School Shooting Juror Cites 'Sugar Daddy' So She Can Be Excused

A potential juror for the sentencing trial of Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried an unusually frank confession to avoid serving on the panel — and it apparently worked. She told the judge she was too busy because of her “sugar daddy.” (Watch the video below.)

Judge Elizabeth Scherer tried to appear, well, nonjudgmental, as the woman described a schedule packed with her sons’ birthdays, her husband, and an outside commitment.

“I have my sugar daddy that I see every day,” the prospective juror said in courtroom video posted by the Daily Mail.

“I’m sorry?” the judge replied.

“My sugar daddy,” the woman repeated.

“I’m not exactly sure what you’re talking about,” Scherer said.

“Well, I’m married and I have my sugar daddy and I see him every day,” the jury prospect explained.

The judge told the woman the court would get back to her, according to outlets. She was eventually dismissed.

Once selected, the jury will decide whether Cruz will get life in prison or the death penalty for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder in October.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

