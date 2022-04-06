Potential No. 1 pick Jabari Smith declares for NBA Draft

With March Madness officially wrapping up on Monday night as the Kansas Jayhawks took home the national title, the focus now shifts towards the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23rd. One of the potential top picks, Auburn standout Jabari Smith, has officially announced he is taking his talents to the next level.

The Ringer @ringernba

Jabari Smith Jr. in Sacramento?

Paolo Banchero in Detroit?

Chet Holmgren in Houston?

@Kevin O’Connor updated the lottery order and his mock draft to account for team needs and situation for every first-round pick.

nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft – 4:12 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jabari Smith is 6’10 with a 7’1 wingspan. With his length, lateral speed and desire to defend the ball, he has the potential to be a lockdown defender 1-4. pic.twitter.com/Bxvo99mCwC – 2:14 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Jabari Smith has declared for the NBA Draft

He’s my personal choice for the No. 1 pick

Here’s our free update of Who’s In and Out of the 2022 NBA Draft

nbabigboard.com/p/2022-in-out?… – 12:00 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

little known fact: go to Google Translate and you’ll find that Aleksej Pokusevski is Serbian for “Jabari Smith Jr.” – 8:49 PM

Charles Barkley was breaking down the Duke vs. Arkansas men’s basketball matchup in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday afternoon for TBS. He spent some time discussing Duke forward Paolo Banchero, and Barkley had high praise for Banchero. “I’m talking to all these NBA coaches and general managers, because I been looking at a lot of tape for the last couple months on college,” Barkley said. “Coming in, I said, ‘Yo’ man, there are two or three different guys you can take with the No. 1 pick in the draft.’ Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah — hell no. You taking this dude (points to Banchero picture) right here.” -via Montgomery Advertiser / March 27, 2022

“Watching him play on tape and then watching him play the last few games — Kenny Smith just said it — his ability to shoot, put it on the dribble, and I didn’t know he could pass the ball like he can. “If you got the No. 1 pick in the draft — I love my kid at Auburn (Jabari Smith); I love Mr. Chet Holmgren — but this dude better be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.” -via Montgomery Advertiser / March 27, 2022

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren was not shy when asked about the obvious stereotypes that come with being a basketball star who looks like him. “I was a white kid with a bowl cut,” the 7-foot-1 power forward told Andscape last month. “People were like, ‘This little white boy is trash.’ At the end of the day, I’m not going to worry about it. Everybody stereotypes in one way or another, whether it’s ethnicity or how you dress or what music you listen to, it doesn’t matter. Everybody’s going to have an opinion, everybody’s going to judge you. You can’t worry about it.” -via Andscape / March 25, 2022