Potential investors from Quebec visit East Ridge Business Park

BROCKTON – Mayor Chris Peabody is hopeful the county’s participation in the recent MIPIM conference in Cannes, France will pay off for Brockton.

On Thursday, April 13, two business people from Quebec – contacts made during the conference – visited Brockton and toured the East Ridge Business Park with CAO Sonya Watson and Deputy Mayor James Lang.

“Sonya and James were quite positive,” Peabody said, commenting that although the two guests made no commitment, they did say that “Walkerton could fit into their future plans… it was a positive meeting.”

MIPIM is the largest real estate conference in the world. The county has a report on the outcomes from the conference listed in the planning committee agenda for April 20.

Growth in the East Ridge area may very well be impacted by changes the province is making to the Provincial Policy Statement (PPS), which will, in turn, affect the Bruce County Official Plan (OP).

On April 6, the province released a draft of the new PPS; the 60-day comment period ends June 5. The report being presented to the committee at Thursday’s meeting indicates the province is targeting the fall of this year for the new PPS to take effect.

In his role as Bruce County warden, Peabody commented that such a substantial change coming just as the county is entering the home stretch in its efforts to finalize the new OP has planning staff scrambling.

The agenda for the April 20 meeting of the county’s planning committee lists a recommendation “that a revised public engagement timeline for the OP be prepared once additional information is available from the province about the timing of both the new PPS coming into effect, and the Environmental Registry of Ontario (ERO) posting on Natural Heritage policies.”

“The good news is there’s more flexibility on the regional approach to planning,” said Peabody. “This will help Walkerton.”

One thing that concerns him is the three residential lots that may be allowed to be severed from a farm parcel in prime agricultural areas. He said that while he’s been lobbying for additional growth in the hamlets, this is something quite different.

Story continues

Peabody said he’s been speaking with Paul Vickers of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

“He’s quite concerned.”

Despite what Peabody described as the province’s policies on planning “constantly moving,” he noted Claire Dodds, Bruce County’s director of planning and development, “is quite upbeat on the changes.”

Peabody noted the planning committee agenda for April 20 is a busy one; it also contains a report on the transit demand feasibility study.

As stated in the report, the study has been in the works since 2021, with the goal of identifying “the demand and need for a public transit system, who the target audiences are and where the highest demand is… (and) develop a clean energy public transit system plan.”

The public consultation process will include local stakeholders (Saugeen Mobility, Georgian College, school boards, large employers within the county, various agencies and Saugeen First Nation), said Peabody.

The county’s executive committee agenda contains a report entitled Catalyst360 – Transforming Municipalities Together. This is the report on the “reimagined Municipal Innovation Council (MIC),” said Peabody.

In March, Saugeen Shores provided a letter to MIC member municipalities that the Nuclear Innovation Institute would no longer support the MIC program delivery. MIC members asked the county for a proposal to transfer the lead of the MIC to the county.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times