‘Potential early signs of increase’ in UK Covid cases, ONS reports

Covid-19 cases appeared to rise in the week ending 15 May but overall infection levels remained at a low level, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

The percentage of people testing positive in England showed “early signs of a potential increase”, the ONS said on Friday.

It comes amid concern that a variant of the virus, first detected in India, could be driving a rise in infections.

Although cases looked to have risen, overall rates stayed low, the ONS said, and there is no evidence yet to suggest that the Indian variant is causing a spike in hospitalisations or evades vaccines.

Prime minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that he was “still seeing nothing in the data" to suggest that England needs to deviate from its roadmap of removing all restrictions by 21 June.

For the week ending 15 May, the ONS estimated that 49,000 people in the community had Covid-19 in England, equating to around 1 in 1,110 people.

That was up from an estimated 40,800 people - or 1 in 1,340 - for the week ending 14 May.

For comparison, more than 60,000 infections were reported in a single day in England at the height of the second wave on 8 January, official figures show.

The picture for the whole UK was “mixed”, with data showing that cases "remained low" in Wales, continuing to decrease in Scotland while trends are "uncertain" in Northern Ireland.

Although cases are falling in much of Scotland, they are rising in Glasgow, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

She said she was "fairly certain" the increase in cases in the city was due to the Indian variant.

While most cases of the Indian variant in England were concentrated in the North West and London, PHE said on Thursday it was seeing "clusters of cases" across the country.

PHE said it was also investigating another new variant which has caused 49 infections, mostly in the Yorkshire and the Humber region.

Concern has been building in recent weeks over the Indian variant of coronavirus, cases of which have more than doubled in England over the past week.

A member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned on Thursday that the UK could be experiencing the start of a third wave of the pandemic.

But the latest ONS data did not show for certain that overall infection levels are rising, said Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the agency’s Covid-19 Infection Survey.

“This week there is a mixed picture of infection levels across the UK. Although we have seen an early indication of a potential increase in England, rates remain low and it is too soon to say if this is the start of a trend,” said Ms Crofts.

“When rates are low they can change direction more easily, so it is crucial that we continue to monitor infection rates as restrictions are lifted and people are able to socialise more widely.”

On a visit to Portsmouth on Friday, Mr Johnson said he is increasingly hopeful that all coronavirus restrictions can be lifted on 21 June as planned.

“We will be letting everybody know exactly what sort of arrangements to expect for June 21,” he said.

“I am still seeing nothing in the data that leads me to think that we’re going to have to deviate from the road map — obviously we must remain cautious but I’m seeing nothing that makes me think we have to deviate.”

