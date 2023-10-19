Potential change in government supports Poland rating - Scope Ratings

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A potential change of government in Poland following elections supports the country's credit standing, according to a report by Scope Ratings published on Thursday.

Sunday's election saw the liberal pro-EU party Civic Coalition (KO) and its allies winning a majority, clearing a track for the grouping under Donald Tusk to form the next government. This would mark a tectonic shift after eight years of conflict between the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party and the European Union over the rule of law, media freedom, minority rights and migration.

"The expected post-election change of government favouring Civic Coalition and its partners supports our present stable outlook on Poland's A rating," said Scope Ratings' Dennis Shen.

"Whereas Poland’s credit quality in recent years has been on a steadily weakening trend – driven predominantly by consequences of governance backsliding – a potential policy U-turn could arrest this trajectory."

However, governing could prove anything but easy, said Shen, pointing to differences in policy positions between various partners in the potential coalition, which could complicate forming a government as well as effective policy making.

Furthermore, PiS still held key positions, such as the presidency.

"Although the governance outlook for Poland for potentially the next few years looks much brighter than before, the longer-run outlook remains much less clear," he said. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Deborah Kyvrikosaios)