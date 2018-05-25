Potential Auburn Walk-On Ineligible for NCAA Due to Prescribed Cannabis Oil

C.J. Harris, a high school senior from Georgia with epilepsy, has been ruled ineligible from playing at Auburn because he is taking cannabis oil as medication, reports WGXA.

According to WGXA, the potential preferred walk-on from Warner Robins High School had had 14 seizures before finally being prescribed cannabis oil in January 2017. He hasn't had a seizure since.

But his dream to play in the NCAA came to a halt when Auburn coaches and staff looked at his medical records and told Harris' father he couldn't compete while taking the oil. Athletes cannot have any tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their systems.

"You're taking something away from a kid who's worked so hard in his life to get there," his father, Curtis Harris, told WGXA. "And you're just taking it away because he's taking a medication that's helping with his disability."

Harris is looking at junior colleges and NAIA programs and possibly taking alternate medication.